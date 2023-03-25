An informational display preserving the history of wars involving the United States was placed at Veterans Memorial Park last year.
The 12 colorful square plaques face Forest Street and stand along a pathway leading up a hill at the park.
Installed the week before Veterans Day 2022, they show illustrations, dates and other details, ranging from the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan.
Grady Barefield, chairman of Veterans Memorial Park committee, along with other members of the committee, came up with the idea to install the plaques.
He said he reached out to local historian Tim Massey to compile the information for the plaques.
Massey wrote the historical information and chose some of the illustrations on the panels.
Barefield said he connected with local print shop Artistic Printers on Snapps Ferry Road to work on the layout and design of the panels, and he worked with Advantage Sign on Kingsley Avenue to help with the construction of the signs and frames.
He said the plaques are made with materials set to last at the park “for many years to come.”
Barefield said the main motive to install the plaques was the educational opportunity for the younger generation.
He added that at times those in the younger demographic may take for granted the freedom that veterans have fought for in battle. He hopes that adding the plaques will give children and young adults the chance to learn about the history of American wars in person.
Barefield welcomes schools and homeschool teachers in Greene County to visit the plaques at Veterans Memorial Park. He said he would enjoy even being present for a potential school field trip to the park for students to learn more about America’s history in wars.
Barefield noted if any teachers are interested in planning a field trip they can contact him and set up a time.
For those in the community who are looking to get involved with the Veterans Memorial Park committee or to volunteer, Barefield urged all to contact him at 423-639-3775.
He said the committee is always looking for more members and volunteers, both veterans and non-veterans.
Veterans Memorial Park is located at 805 Forest St. For more information about the park, visit its Facebook page, “Veterans Memorial-Greene County.”