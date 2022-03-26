After bruising shutdowns, show postponements, and half capacities, entertainment venues are finally getting back to a sense of normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center was certainly not immune from the effects of the virus as it reared its ugly head in Greeneville. But now, NPAC officials are thankfully seeing a bright light at the end of the tunnel with a string of well-attended shows in 2022, including most recently Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone and the Grammy-winning Kentucky Headhunters.
“After 20 months without full capacity performances, we reopened our doors for season performances in November and have had a great four months of shows with a number of sold-out performances,” said Vicky Hudson, NPAC’s executive director.
“Greeneville City and Greene County schools resumed shows in November as well, and it has been a joy to have students and artists back on stage at NPAC,” she said.
“Artists have been thrilled to be back on tour and performing for live audiences again, and we are thrilled to have the artists and our patrons back at NPAC,” Hudson added.
Looking ahead to the future, Hudson said the venue’s leaders are planning for the next season of shows.
“We are working on booking our 2022-2023 season now and hope to announce a great new season of entertainment in June,” she said. “Visit our website at www.npacgreeneville.com to sign up for our newsletter and receive a printed brochure in the mail.”
In addition to hosting music and theatrical performances, NPAC has also opened registration for its 2022 Camp NPAC Kids summer program for budding stage actors.
The drama camp dates are:
- June 13-17 — Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids for kids who have completed grades K-4, and
- June 27-July 1 — Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr for students who have completed grades 5 and up.
The camps, which will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, will be led by artistic director Jerry Maloy with assistance from camp staff specializing in art, music and choreography. The campers will be featured in a performance on Friday of their camp week at 3 p.m. The cost is $250 per student (or $225 for additional siblings.) A limited number of spots remain available to enroll children.
For more information about Camp NPAC Kids, contact Jill Reeves, marketing director, at 423-638-1328, or email her at jreeves@npacgreeneville.com to learn more.
In addition to planned school events, NPAC also has several significant shows coming up now through the spring months.
“We still have lots of great shows coming up through the rest of this season,” Hudson said.
The remainder of NPAC’s 2021-22 season features:
- Richard Marx — An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs, March 26, 7:30 p.m.;
- The Collingsworth Family, April 1, 7:30 p.m.;
- Hotel California — A Salute to the Eagles, April 8, 7:30 p.m.;
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live, April 25, 6:30 p.m.;
- Bluegrass artists Dailey & Vincent, May 1, 3 p.m.;
- Hyprov — Improv Under Hypnosis, featuring master hypnotist Asad Mecci and comic actor Colin Mochrie, of “Whose Line Is it, Anyway,” May 7, 7:30 p.m.;
- The Oak Ridge Boys, May 14, 7:30 p.m.;
- The Commodores, May 20, 7:30 p.m.;
- The Music of Boston & Journey, featuring Boston vocalist Tommy DeCarlo and American Idol’s Rudy Cardenas, May 21, 7:30 p.m., and
- “Madagascar the Musical,” June 1, 7 p.m.
At least one show for the next season at NPAC has been announced. On Aug. 13, the ABBA tribute band “Arrival from Sweden” will perform. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are on sale.
For more information about any upcoming NPAC show or how to purchase season ticket packages, visit npacgreeneville.com or call the venue’s box office at 423-638-1679. The theater is located at 212 Tusculum Blvd., next to Greeneville High School.