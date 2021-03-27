Although the Niswonger Performing Arts Center hasn’t been able to open its doors to the public since March 13, 2020, that hasn’t stopped the $7 million, 39,000-square-foot arts and entertainment venue from fulfilling its mission to cultivate the arts and culture within the community and region.
“What we have been able to do during the closure is create a virtual arts education series for students,” said NPAC Executive Director Vicki Hudson. “It’s been done at no cost to students or teachers through partnerships and grants. We’ve offered it to Greene County, Greeneville City, other surrounding counties.
“Back in December we partnered with the Kingsport Ballet to offer a livestream of The ‘Nutcracker.’ It’s actually the only live performance that’s happened on our stage in this year but it was closed to the public.”
Hudson said 4,500 students signed up to view that performance.
NPAC also partnered with the Barter Theater and Virginia Repertory Theatre, which recorded performances of “Peter Pan” and “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” in their theaters and then offered them on demand instead of as a one-time livestream.
The virtual education series replaced field trip opportunities that NPAC would normally offer.
“We couldn’t bring students physically to the facility,” Hudson said, “We took the arts to them.”
NPAC will offer another live ballet in partnership with The Kingsport Ballet in April. The livestream production of “Coppelia” will be offered to students on April 15 at 10 a.m. Registration for educators opened March 22.
Barter Theatre’s “Peter Pan” will remain available for viewing through April 30 and Virginia Repertory Theatre’s “Harriet Tubman & The Underground Railroad” through June 30.
All virtual arts education series performances are available at no cost to educators or students. Public school, private school and home school educators in Greene and surrounding counties may register by visiting www.npacgreeneville.com/education or by emailing vhudson@npacgreeneville.com.
Attempts to hold limited capacity shows at the venue last year were prevented by rising COVID-19 cases.
“We intended to try to do a couple of limited capacity shows this past fall,” said Hudson. “We were going to do one in November and one in December, but when tickets went on sale is when (COVID-19) cases started rising locally. We felt it wasn’t responsible to have people gather for shows.”
Those limited capacity shows are now being rescheduled for spring in the hopes that local cases will continue to drop.
“We may possibly also add more limited capacity shows until we’re able to open at full capacity,” Hudson said.
Capacity is limited to 25-30%, according to current guidelines.
In spite of the challenges, Hudson is hopeful that a “normal” schedule will be possible soon.
“We’re hopeful that with things headed in the right direction and with the vaccine rollout the way it is that those guidelines will be modified further and we can get back to having shows and entertainment,” she said.
If the current limited capacity shows must be postponed from May or June, Hudson will look at options to move them to the fall schedule. If guidelines don’t ease in the next couple weeks, a decision will be made to do so in April.
“Not only have we been shut down for a year, but all these artists have been out of work for a year,” Hudson said. “No one wants to make any decision too quickly because you just don’t know how things are going to change, for better or worse.”
Hudson is anxious for the entertainment and the audiences to return.
“I know a lot of people are missing us and ready for us to start having shows again,” Hudson said. “I’m ready to see them. Had you told me a year ago that this is where we’d be a year later, I would never have believed you. I’m ready to see our people that we’ve seen come through these doors many, many times a year and I’m ready to see live entertainment on the stage.”
“It’s all out of our hands,” she added. “I’m hopeful to be at full capacity by fall but all we can do is wait and see and take it one day at a time.”