As many aspects of local life began to return to a semblance of pre-pandemic normal last year, the Greene County Partnership was active in many events and initiatives to support local businesses.
Among the biggest highlights last year was the return of the Iris Festival, sponsored by the Partnership and Chamber of Commerce.
The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the 26th edition and grand return of the festival brought more than 100 crafters, merchants and food vendors to Academy and College streets, as Depot and Main streets hosted more than 500 cars, bikes and specialty autos for the sixth annual Sundown on Depot Car Show, which benefitted Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
The Iris Festival of 2021 drew almost twice as many people as 2019’s Iris Festival, according to Partnership staff.
Festival-goer Vicki Gibson said 2021’s Iris Festival was “bigger and better than ever.”
“It’s just wonderful to be out after the pandemic,” she said.
Well-known local hot dog vendor John Price, who attended last year’s Iris Festival with family rather than with his popular Top Dog stand, called 2021 the “comeback year.”
Other entertainment and festivities throughout downtown for the Iris Festival weekend included dancing and music as well as the Iris Festival Pageant and the first Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival Walk.
Other sponsors of the Iris Festival last year included Parker, Eastman Credit Union, WSMG Radio, WIKQ Radio, WGRV Radio, The Greeneville Sun, Rodefer Moss & Co., Brolin & Bailey, First Horizon, Consumer Credit Union, Artistic Printers, and McInturff, Milligan & Brooks.
The Partnership also created a new event last year called Food Truck Fridays, in which the parking lot at the Partnership hosted a different food truck each Friday for lunch throughout the warm months.
“It has been great because a lot of the events these vendors would have been doing in the past year were halted. Food trucks are growing in popularity, and we have the perfect spot downtown,” said Joni Parker, former general manager of the Partnership.
Parker left the position in October, and the Partnership welcomed new General Manager Aly Collins on Nov. 1, just in time for the annual Shop Small Greene initiative at the end of the month.
Last year, to highlight the businesses open on Depot Street throughout ongoing heavy roadwork for the downtown revitalization project, Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor joined other local officials at the intersection of Main and Depot streets to kick off Greeneville’s Shop Small Saturday with a ceremonial groundbreaking.
The Partnership also brought back its Shop Small Scavenger Hunt to encourage shoppers to visit as many local businesses as possible on that Saturday, and many businesses along Depot Street as well as around Greene County participated.
“There is so much going on in Greene County that represents a reinvestment into our community,” Taylor said.
The Partnership also welcomed more than 40 new members in 2021 and helped conduct numerous ribbon-cutting ceremonies, in addition to assistance with grants and loans for business owners.