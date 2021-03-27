In addition to welcoming a new president and two other staff members over the past year, the Greene County Partnership altered its operations to continue assisting the community with the challenges presented by the pandemic.
Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor took the reigns in March after Matt Garland’s resignation in February, and later in the year, the Partnership also welcomed new staff members Christina Potts and Trevor Rice. Potts replaced Business Development Specialist Dana Wilds who resigned in August, and Rice filled a new public relations position.
Taylor said he was “thrown headfirst into it,” when pandemic safety restrictions began taking effect as he resigned from his seat as a Greeneville alderman to take over the Partnership, and he quickly got to work with Partnership staff to begin addressing the needs of local businesses and the community.
Among the first efforts were a series of Facebook Live tourism events by at-the-time Director of Tourism Tammy Kinser, who left that position to manage the Tusculum Boulevard Apex Bank branch in November, and the first of three “virtual talent exchange” events, also conducted via the Partnership’s Facebook page.
With the tourism-focused virtual events, Kinser focused on a message of, “visit later,” and “don’t cancel, postpone,” while highlighting area attractions.
“With the pandemic, we have tried to keep a strong presence on social media and encourage people to visit once everything returns to more of a normal situation,” Kinser said in May.
General Manager of the Partnership Joni Parker said social media became a primary tool for the Partnership, including as a way to help connect employers to job seekers through “JOBS4GREENE” virtual talent exchange events and through advertising job fairs.
“Our first virtual talent exchange was in April. That was when a lot of shut downs had happened, and we felt we needed to fill the gap and connect people who needed employment with those who were offering employment,” Parker said. She said the event in April was the first of three, and that it was a success.
“We did posts about how to build a successful resume, how to update your resume, how to navigate a virtual job interview and things like that. It was all the traditional information you would get at a job fair, plus how to adapt to the virtual format,” Parker said. “The American Job Center also held numerous job fairs, whether they were drive-thru, virtual or outdoor events, and we were also able to push those out there for businesses and to people in the community looking for a job.”
Potts said the county has not seen such shutdowns or layoffs since about the middle of the year, but that local manufacturers are still affected by the pandemic.
“At one point we estimated about 300 open manufacturing jobs, and we think it’s probably about the same or more,” Potts said. “Those companies still need to meet their production deadlines, and they have had a hard time getting people in and getting them to stay.”
Manufacturers have also upgraded their safety precautions and have not been allowing visits, leading the Partnership to modify its annual Manufacturing Month festivities in October. The Industry Appreciation Reception was canceled, and Made In Greene efforts to highlight local industry to high school students took place online as schools were also not allowing visitors inside.
“We tried to keep the momentum going by doing posts about ‘wow factors,’ like Artizan making pennies, to put out information about businesses and industries who make something specific to Greene County,” said Parker.
“Most things were not normal,” Parker added, noting the numerous annual local events like the Iris Festival and the Christmas parade that could not be adapted to an alternate, pandemic-safe format, but she said that efforts to boost local business have been successful.
“All last year we focused on local. We had Shop Small Greene outside, and that was well received,” Parker said. “Our businesses that participated loved it. They were thrilled. Local businesses make up the backbone of our economy.”
Sales tax reports showed a year over year increase in both November and December, which Parker said cannot be attributed just to small, local business, but “those increases are fabulous. That is a great indicator for our economy.”
In an additional effort to help local businesses during the pandemic, the Partnership created a Small Business Grant program intended to complement other grant funding and help small, local businesses recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The program was first announced in May, and donations to the fund came flooding in. An anonymous family committed to matching funds up to $50,000, and Taylor said the Partnership aimed to be able to give $100,000 to local businesses. Donations surpassed that goal in three weeks, and the Partnership awarded 16 grants in the first round, averaging $2,335 per grant.
“We live in such a generous community,” Taylor said at the end of July.
Taylor said that generosity also came from business owners, as some who applied for the grant were concerned about requesting too much, wanting for other businesses to get help as well, and some took their application off the table when business improved before they were notified of whether or not they would receive a grant from the Partnership.
“This was probably one of the most rewarding things to be a part of, to see the community come together in this rotten time,” Taylor said. “It made me love my job and my community more.”
The Partnership began accepting applications for the second round of the program in January, and Parker said in February that 27 grants have been awarded so far.
Applications are still being accepted.
“It has been ongoing, and as long as their are funds available, we will keep it open for those who need it,” Parker said.
For more information about the grant or any of the Partnership’s initiatives, visit www.greenecountypartnership.com, find the Partnership on Facebook or call 638-4111.