For over 25 years now, the Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center has been working to connect area youth with agriculture and empower them with hands-on skills that they can use throughout their lives.
Despite facing some challenges during the past couple of years, the staff and leaders of the Greene County-based nonprofit are looking ahead to the coming year with renewed optimism and hope.
In a recent interview, Rural Resources’ board vice president and administrative volunteer Emily Bidgood talked about several plans for 2022. One of the biggest goals for the coming year, she said, is finding a new executive director to lead Rural Resources and its mission.
Last May, Rural Resources bid a fond farewell to its longtime Executive Director Sally Causey who had led the organization for 24 years. At the time, Merri Younce was named Causey’s successor. By August, however, Younce announced that she would be resigning from the position. Since that time, board members have been helping the staff and volunteers with the organization’s day-to-day operations as their search for a new director continues, Bidgood said.
“We did have the opportunity to add a new staff member to the team this year,” Bidgood said.
Parke Brumit was named the community outreach and events coordinator for Rural Resources. Brumit, who began her new role on March 1, will be coordinating fundraising and community events. Her contact email is events@ruralresources.net.
The past year was a busy one for Rural Resources. In addition to hosting its Farm Day Camps and the annual Incredible Farm Dinner on Main, the organization also saw growth in its Farm and Food Teen Training Program, which is available for middle and high school students. Last year, the program’s curriculum was expanded to include classes in horticulture, nutrition and food preparation, animal husbandry, and agriculture business practices.
About 40 teens are enrolled in the program this year, Bidgood said. “They come out to the farm regularly and are involved in animal husbandry, cooking, gardening, and some community leadership activities. Even during covid, our staff pivoted to hold virtual sessions and provided cooking kits to the teens at home.”
The teen program is “definitely unique to the region and Tennessee,” Bidgood said, adding that there are only a few such programs in the nation that work so comprehensively with youth on food and nutrition, gardening, and the like. “It has really had a positive influence on many teens,” she said.
Bidgood said she is proud of the fact that Rural Resources works to address nutritional issues and helps to educate teens on how diet-related diseases and other health issues can be related to the foods we eat.
“I think what continues to drive the organization is the fact that the leading cause of early mortality in Greene County is diet-related disease due to behavioral patterns that are set early in life,” Bidgood said. “About 16 percent of people in Greene County live in poverty, so, Rural Resources is the place where families and children have hands-on experiences with food and cooking that lead to lifelong health.
“We empower generational change,” Bidgood continued. “In the teen program, we help kids realize their full potential through agriculture. About 70 percent of our teens qualify for free or reduced lunch, and they emerge from the program with stronger security, and job skills, for the rest of their adult lives.”
Rural Resources has plans to continue its off-site community outreach this year, Bidgood said. “We hope to continue with our partnership in schools doing programs such as the children’s farmers markets and also working with some of our neighbors in Greeneville at Plaza Towers and Greeneville Terrace to have our teens do gardening and cooking programs with the residents there,” she said.
Before the pandemic, the teens hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for residents of Plaza Towers. “We changed things during covid and just delivered meals. So hopefully, this year, we can rekindle the event at the facility,” Bidgood said.
Rural Resources will again offer its summer Farm Day Camps for children this coming year. “We are also exploring holding other camps this year, such as a cooking camp that gives us a way to get more word out about our commercial kitchen,” Bidgood said. “The kitchen on the farm is fully certified and available to rent for very reasonable prices for entrepreneurs who need larger kitchen space,” she added.
The Rural Resources Farm is also available to rent for large and small events, such as company picnics, family reunions, and other gatherings. In addition to the indoor facility, Bidgood said there are also spaces by the creek perfect for outdoor dining.
Multiple fundraising events are planned for 2022 to aid the nonprofit organization.
This spring, Rural Resources will debut the Farm Burgers & Bluegrass Festival. The event is planned for April 30 at the Rural Resources Farm at 2870 Holly Creek Road.
“For all of the fans who have loved the Farm Dinner on Main in previous years and our other farm-to-table events, this is a chance for folks to come out and experience that on the Rural Resources Farm,” Bidgood said. “Community members are encouraged to come out and meet the farm, tour the facilities, and enjoy locally raised ground beef burgers and bluegrass music.”
The event will be held rain or shine. “We will have appropriate accommodations if the weather is iffy,” Bidgood added. More details about the event will be announced soon.
For more details, persons are encouraged to visit the Rural Resources website.
Last September, another popular fundraising event, Brewfest, returned after its cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic. Plans are in the works for the festival’s return this year with plenty of good music, craft beer, and family friendly activities.
In October, Rural Resources hosted a Farm-to-Table Dinner at the Doak House grounds as part of Tusculum University’s homecoming festivities. “It was a beautiful event, and we hope to continue it this year,” Bidgood said.