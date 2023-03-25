Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center underwent a change in leadership during the past year following the retirement of long-time executive director Glenda Blazer.
Blazer had been a fixture at the senior center for 41 years, including 28 years as the facility’s director. She retired on Dec. 31.
“It has been a joy and I will miss all of my dear friends that I have made over the years, but the time has come to retire,” Blazer told The Greeneville Sun just before her retirement. She said she was looking forward to spending more time with her husband, Billy, at their Mosheim home.
During her tenure, Blazer said she enjoyed a good working relationship with five different Greeneville mayors.
“We have also always had a wonderful Roby Center Advisory Board and many good employees,” she added.
Blazer was succeeded by Nicole Rader, who assumed the role of Roby Center director on Jan. 1.
Since taking on her new position, Rader has turned her attention to actively recruiting additional members at the senior center. She also hopes to establish more programs and services for the wide variety of age groups who attend.
The senior center is located at 203 North College St., in a historic building that was constructed in 1894 to serve as Greeneville’s first public school. The school was later named in honor of Greeneville educator Roby Fitzgerald.
When the senior center was established in 1974, it retained the school’s name.
Today, the center is often affectionately referred to by its members as “the Roby.”
Membership at Roby Center is open to ages 55 and older. The cost is $20 annually.
Rader said that while the Roby Center has more than 500 total members, the center has about 450 members who actively use the center at least once per quarter.
In an effort to recruit new members, Rader is utilizing social media and is going to work with local churches.
“We have a Roby Fitzgerald Senior Adult Center Facebook page and the Town of Greeneville shares our information too. For our members that use social media, I see that they are sharing posts or their family members are sharing it, and I think that makes a difference,” Rader said. “I’m going to go speak with First Baptist Church’s senior class about getting involved, and I’m going to get our brochure out to all local churches. I’m going to start in the city and then move out into the county.”
Rader is working to get programs such as quilting, pottery painting, woodworking and basketweaving up and running at the Roby Center.
Other regular activities provided at the center include: arts and crafts classes, the Roby Variety Band, billiards, bingo, Rook, exercise classes and much more.
Services provided include educational programs, Medicare assistance, blood pressure screenings, onsite notary services, recreational programs, lunch-time meals in the dining room and more. There is also a Meals on Wheels program to deliver meals to homebound seniors and a MyRide program to provide transportation services.
The Roby Center is a program of the Town of Greeneville. It also receives additional funding through the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability and the State of Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
For more information, visit greenevilletn.gov or call 423-639-3128.