The COVID-19 Pandemic wasn’t the only challenge faced by the Rural Resources Farm And Food Education Center during 2020. The organization failed, for the second round in a row, to secure a large USDA grant the nonprofit has relied upon to operate its programs for years. It also saw its departure from a longtime partnership for one of its main outreach programs.
Amid the challenges, resourceful staff adapted. Cooking classes moved from the Farm and Food Education Center to the online Zoom platform as teens cooked for their families from their own kitchens.
“We also delivered food to kids in the program, like full meals for their whole families,” Executive Director Sally Causey said.
From mid-March through August, 2, 902 servings of food were delivered to teens and their families. The deliveries also allowed Rural Resources staff to stay in touch with participants and their families.
Causey said the Zoom classes will not likely continue once the pandemic has passed but noted that it will be a good tool to fall back on if the need arises in the future.
“We will probably not do Zoom classes because I think that the kids are sick and tired of it,” she said. “Everybody is just hungry for social interaction, to get out of their house and go somewhere else and to be face-to-face. As soon as we can be in person, we would rather meet together.
“I think one of the things that we’ve learned from the pandemic is how much we took face-to-face education for granted. We know now that face-to-face education is probably the most effective way to educate, because it’s also relational. It’s not just about one person having knowledge and another person taking up that knowledge. There’s also a relationship that takes place in the teaching and learning, and the relationship is stronger and deeper and better when it’s face-to-face,” Causey said.
Other strategies staff used to adapt to the pandemic included planning smaller class sizes by dividing classes into smaller groups and staggering class times to have the small groups meet at different times on each day of the week. Another delivered class materials to participants’ homes to be completed there.
FUNDING
Besides the disruption caused by the pandemic, Rural Resources did not receive a USDA grant in 2020 that it relies heavily on to operate its programs. That marked the second round for that grant that the organization did not receive.
According to Causey, a Building Strong Brains grant made available by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services allowed the teen program to continue. Outreach programs, however, were impacted as the decision to scale back was made. Although there wasn’t funding to continue a well established gardening program at Greeneville Terrace, longtime participants took the lead to keep it going.
“The outreach programing has been impacted but we hope that other sources of funding are going to come in and we’re going to be able to resume at full scale,” said Causey, noting that there was enough funding to continue canning classes at Greeneville Terrace.
Besides not receiving the USDA grant, Rural Resources’ fundraising took a hit from COVID-19.
“The other big thing was we planned to have our Incredible Farm Dinner On Main Street and we planned to have Brewfest, but we couldn’t do those things with the pandemic. So we decided to do takeout events instead,” explained Causey. “That started a thing so we did four take out events, summer through fall.”
The events took place at Rural Resources with people picking up prepared meals at the farm.
“We didn’t really have any idea how that was going to work and if there would be interest but there was,” Causey said. “We’re doing that now again this spring with the hope that we will not have to do it for the big dinner but we will if we have to because now we’re very good at it.”
Participation in the dinner was good but overall donations were down, according to Causey.
“We had charged $75 a ticket per person for the Main Street Dinner, which couldn’t happen,” she explained. “So then we changed it to $75 a couple because we just couldn’t think the price point was right to do $75 a ticket for a takeout meal.”
Three other takeout meals were added.
“We had great success with the takeout dinners but it still doesn’t add up to the amount of income we would have had from the first, from the one big dinner downtown, but we served more people,” Causey said. “The downtown dinner is not just about selling tickets. It’s about sponsorships and that kind of thing. So the income was way down.”
PROGRAMS
Deliveries for the long-established food distribution program conducted in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank changed from a participant pick-up method to house-to-house deliveries in March 2020, reaching 165 eligible recipients. That number climbed to 265 eligible recipients before Rural Resources backed away from the effort in October 2020, citing concerns related to the pandemic, according to Causey.
“We worked with Second Harvest to deliver food once a month,” Causey said. “So before, where folks would gather around the back of the (Second Harvest delivery) truck, we were worried about the spread of COVID so we asked everybody to stay at home. We put out a call on Facebook (for volunteers to help distribute food to homes) and we had absolutely selfless people say, ‘Let me help.’ The volunteers that came and took part in making that possible were amazing.”
Although Rural Resources did not participate in the house-to-house food distribution program after October, one-stop food drop-offs by Second Harvest delivery trucks continued to the community.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rural Resources Farm Day Camp will resume in the summer after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“This summer we feel absolutely confident that we can do Farm Day Camp,” said Causey, referring to the organization’s summer day camp for children.
While school field trips to the Rural Resources farm have not been happening due to the pandemic, efforts are being made to provide programing to schools.
“We’re planning some really, really interesting things,” Causey said. “We’ve had a lot of requests to do cooking activities. Some of them will happen in person, I think. Some of them will happen online. Some of them will be videoed and done by kids whenever the teachers want to do it. We have one group that is going to come here to do some cooking. We’re just going to divide (the students) into small groups so we just have a few kids in the kitchen at a time.”
Fundraising for 2021 has begun with a series of takeout dinners that highlight local farmers. Causey hopes to see the Dinner on Main Street event take place downtown again.
“For 2021, we are planning the dinner on Main Street,” she said. “We will adapt if we need to adapt, because now we’re very good at adapting, but right now, we really, really, really want to be back on Main Street. So we will put in place whatever precautions are necessary given whatever our situation is at the time. It could be anything from asking people to wear masks as they arrive, to going back to takeout, if it’s necessary. But we really right now are planning to have the dinner on Main Street.”
Dinner on Main is scheduled for July 31 and Brewfest is planned for Sept. 25. More information about the dinners, programs, fundraisers and volunteer opportunities can be found on the Rural Resources Facebook page.
Causey summed up the year by saying, “We pivoted, like everyone else had to do, and kept everything going in some fashion.”
“This has also been a time for thinking and planning and getting things done that are hard to get done when things are full speed ahead all the time,” she added.