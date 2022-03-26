With South Greene winning its first volleyball state championship, Greeneville and Chuckey-Doak reaching soccer state semifinals, and a couple local golfers reaching state tournaments, the fall of 2021 was another banner season for local sports teams.
VOLLEYBALL
Having been a state runner-up five times, the South Greene Lady Rebels volleyball team defeated two-time defending state champion Summertown 25-23, 16-15, 16-25, 25-15, 15-13 to win the Class A state championship on Oct. 22 at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.
Backed into a corner after three sets, South Greene (41-4) came out swinging to begin the fourth. The Lady Rebels trailed just one more time, 10-9 in the fifth set. But even that didn’t last, thanks to an Addison Williams kill.
Ava Clark, whose push got South Greene to match point, provided the winning point. Her spike from the right side landed just inside the back left corner for the 15-13 win. It was Clark’s ninth kill of the match.
“Everybody got their money’s worth,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said following the match. “There was a lot of bad momentum against us, but the girls found it in the fourth, and carried it into the fifth.”
Junior outside hitter Jordyn Roderick led South Greene with 22 kills and nine digs and was named tournament MVP.
“I’m in complete shock. I did not think this was possible,” Roderick said of her accolade. “I could not have done this without my team. I’m so glad we finally made some history. Really proud of us right now.”
Sydney Gentry, a two-time All-State setter, tallied 52 assists and seven digs in her last high school match. Fellow senior Ashlynn King added three kills, with Lexie Miller adding five digs. All three along with Williams ended their high school volleyball careers with Friday’s state championship.
Macey Snapp tallied 31 digs, and Emma Cutshall served three aces while matching Aydan Dyer with six digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Greeneville Lady Devils’ bid for three consecutive Class 2A state championships came up short, as Page escaped 1-0 in the TSSAA state semifinal round on Oct. 28 at Chattanooga Christian School.
The Lady Patriots (19-3-1) took four shots in the first 23 minutes to start the second half, one of which Mikayla Weems saved.
But Page finally capitalized in the 65th minute. Abigail Thornton freed herself inside the box just long enough to get a good look, and she struck the ball low and away into the left corner for the winning score.
“The effort was there,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said following the match. “These girls played their rears off, couldn’t be more proud of them. We just didn’t combine today like we have in the past, and a lot of that was due to what Page was doing.”
Greeneville’s Annemarie Konieczny nearly found the equalizer with 1:02 showing on the clock. Delana DeBusk had crossed the ball toward the top of the 18, and Konieczny’s shot nearly found its target, bouncing off the crossbar.
The Lady Devils, who entered having outscored opponents 55-2 in the postseason, finished with a 15-9 record.
In Class A, Chuckey-Doak reached the Class A state tournament for the third time in school history and finished with a 3-0 loss to Merrol Hyde in the semifinals.
Sydney Arreza found the back of the net twice for the Lady Hawks (17-2-1), who owned a 21-1 advantage in total shots taken. Twelve of those shots were on goal, with senior Breanna Roberts making nine saves in her final Chuckey-Doak match.
Marci Merrill, a two-time All-State selection, also saw her high school career end with the loss. She finished the season with 42 goals.
“Obviously, it’s not the result we wanted, but I’m so stinking proud of these girls,” Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said following the match. “We’re incredibly young except those two seniors, and those two seniors are amazing soccer players, amazing young ladies, amazing students.”
Chuckey-Doak finished the year 17-4-1 overall, winning its first region title since 2005.
GOLF
North Greene High School junior Aidan Collier shot a two-day score of 11-under-par 133 at the TSSAA Class A state golf tournament Oct. 7-8 at Sevierville Golf Club.
Collier’s total tied him for the eighth lowest score in state tournament history.
With a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, Cascade’s Evan Woosley-Reed claimed his third straight TSSAA state championship with a two-day total 132.
Collier didn’t make it easy, though. His bogey-free second round consisted of seven birdies, including four in a five-hole stretch between 13-17. He made three straight birdies from 15-17, the last two gaining a stroke on Woosley-Reed and pulling Collier even as they began Hole 18.
Collier also finished state runner-up in 2019 at Willowbrook, and has earned All-State three times.
North Greene senior Rickey Compton, who qualified for the state tournament all four years of his high school career, tied for 10th in his North Greene finale. He shot a two-day total of 10-over-par 154, tying him with South Gibson’s Rogelio Gerena.
The South Greene Lady Rebels made their first appearance in the TSSAA girls state tournament and finished fifth.
The Lady Rebels shot a two-day total of 357 (179-178).
Madison Hensley shot a non-counting 93 (51-42) on the final day, placing 19th individually for the tournament at 180.
Lindsey Howlett finished at 183 over two days to place 21st, and Maylei Hildenbrand shot a two-day total of 185 to tie for 22nd.
In the Class 2A tournament at Sevierville Golf Club, Greeneville junior Alex Broyles shot a two-day total 149 to tie for 26th place.
Broyles is Greeneville’s first male golfer to qualify individually for state since Blake Kinser in 2013.