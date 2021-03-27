The theater world lives by the maxim “The show must go on!” And a pandemic couldn’t change that.
Like every theatrical organization, we’ve felt the bite of the pandemic,” said Assistant Director of Tusculum University’s Arts Outreach Brian Ricker, citing restrictions on seating and other precautions to limit spread of COVID-19. “But we have been fortunate that we have been able to continue. We’ve met challenges and come through on the other end.”
Some of the challenges included social distancing, stopping each member of the cast at the door for temperature checks and wearing masks during rehearsals, as well as planning for unforeseeable events like the possible illness of a cast member or the company having to quarantine.
It’s just another layer that you have to consider,” said Ricker, who donned the leadership mantle of the program after the retirement of longtime theater icon Marilyn duBrisk in the spring of 2020.
Paige Mengel, co-owner of The Theatre Depot and the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s business coordinator, pointed out that in addition to masks and reduced seating, additional measures are being taken to avoid crowds congregating in the lobby area during intermissions
Mengel said adapting to the pandemic “was difficult for us, just like everybody else.”
“We canceled shows. We rescheduled shows. We rehearsed virtually. We rehearsed outdoors in a parking lot,”Mengel said. “We did whatever we could think of to do to continue to bring live performance to theater-goers and to actors. People who do that really enjoy it.”
In addition to canceling shows, progress on renovations at The Theatre Depot during 2020 was slowed due, in part,to the pandemic.
Although the fall and spring productions went on as planned At Tusculum and the campus hosted Central Ballet’s productions as well, attendance and revenue were down.The Annie Hogan Byrd Theatre has a seating capacity of about 700. COVID-19 restrictions have reduced actual ticket sales to about 100 seats per show.
“You do take a hit with that but again, being able to charge forward and do anything at all, we’re just so grateful for that,” Ricker said.
“Across the board, monies were lost during the pandemic,” he added. “We apply annually for a grant through the Tennessee Arts Commission. Because of funding that was redirected on the federal and state level, those grants were less this year. But I will say that the community has been very generous this year.”
Ricker said reduced audience size impacts actors on other levels.
“You want as many people to see you as possible,” he said. “That’s just the nature of the beast. But something that I preach, something that (former Director Marilyn duBrisk) instilled in me years ago, is whether you’re performing for one person or for a hundred people, you want it to be the same top notch production level.
“It is disappointing to an actor, but we strive to give the best possible performance, regardless of whether there’s 10 people or 100 people.”
The pandemic has served as a learning experience for the theater company. Among the lessons learned were lessons in adaptability and resilience.
“Like the rest of the world, we’ve adapted like we’ve needed to,” said Ricker, noting, “The energy of live theater is anything can happen and you have to be ready for it. You have to be able to think on your feet and adapt.”
Ricker believes the shutdowns and the possibility of theater doors remaining closed due to the pandemic brought the community’s desire and need for the arts to the forefront. ... The arts are essential and this has shown that not only the longtime patrons of the arts in the community but the ‘regular Joes’ understand the importance of what we do and continuing what we do.”
Looking ahead to the rest of 2021, Ricker is hopeful that as the vaccine rolls out that numbers of COVID-19 cases will go down and restrictions on seating capacity will ease. He expects that masks will be a part of life for the foreseeable future and says he’s OK with that.
“Actors having masks on during rehearsals, I’ll tell you what, it helps with projection training,” he said with a good-natured laugh.
The Greeneville Theatre Guild has scheduled its regular season with a month’s delay. The first show will be “Nana’s Naughty Nickers,” a cute story about a grandmother who sells lingerie out of her house illegally and is caught by her granddaughter.
“We hope with vaccinations and warm weather that people will feel safe to come out and see shows,” said Mengel.
According to Ricker, the future beyond 2021 looks bright for theater at Tusculum. Part of that is a vigorous fundraising campaign that will in part be used to provide additional support to the theater program. Donations to the support theater at Tusculum can be made by calling 423-636-7303 or visiting www.tusculum.edu/giving.
“We’ve got a lot of exciting things coming up and there’s an energy on campus behind the theater program and expanding it and strengthening it,” he said. “It’s a very exciting time for theater at Tusculum. We have a long tradition of theater that we’re going to build on.”
Ricker believes that tradition will thrive, pandemic or no pandemic, if people support it by going to see shows, volunteering or making donations.
“I just want to emphasize my gratitude to the community for their support,” Ricker said. “For as long as I can remember, there has been a core of support for theater in this community, going all the way back to Little Theatre of Greeneville. It moves down through the generations.”