Changes have been happening for the leadership of the Arts Outreach program at Tusculum University.
In 2020, long-time artist-in-residence Marilyn duBrisk announced her retirement from Tusculum University after 30 years of service as the director of Arts Outreach. Nearly two years later, the school has announced her successor. Beth Schnura was named the new director of Arts Outreach for TU. She began her new position on Feb. 1.
In a recent telephone interview, Schnura talked about plans for the coming year and what an honor it is for her to be following in the footsteps of duBrisk.
Schnura and her husband moved to Tennessee from the Chicago, Ill., area about five years ago. “We had traveled across Tennessee looking for a place to retire,” she said.
The couple landed in Bulls Gap and decided to call it home. After their move, Schnura began volunteering with Theatre-at-Tusculum and the Greeneville Theatre Guild, where she served as a freelance director and lighting technician.
Before moving to Tennessee, she served as the auditorium coordinator at Lincoln-Way West High School in New Lenox, Illinois, where she was responsible for bringing more than 20 plays and seven musicals to the stage.
“I helped do all of the theater tech and was the theater director for the high school,” Schnura said. She also helped start an after-school theatrical organization for students and a youth summer theater camp.
Schnura holds an Associate of Arts in music and theatre from Joliet Junior College in Illinois and a Bachelor of Arts in musical theatre performance from Columbia College in Chicago. She is skilled in lighting design, basic sound, set building and painting, costumes and props, directing, stage management, front-of-house management, fundraising, and program development.
She said her involvement in the local theater scene for the past years had shown her what tremendous interest and support the Greeneville/Greene County community has for the arts and the traditions of the Tusculum Arts Outreach program.
“I’m honored to be here, and I’m thrilled to be part of the Tusculum family,” Schnura said. “I hope that I can make Marilyn duBrisk proud.”
To honor duBrisk’s long-time service, Tusculum University announced in October that it was dedicating its largest auditorium as the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre. It is located on the main floor of the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center.
A native of Scotland, duBrisk also lived in Central East Africa before returning to the UK to attend college in London. Following her education, she took a teaching position in Germany, where she met her husband, Wess duBrisk, who was stationed there while serving in the U.S. military. The duBrisks eventually settled in Greene County in 1984. She became artist-in-residence for Greeneville City Schools and remained in that role until 1991, when she accepted the same position at Tusculum. During her tenure at Tusculum, she was responsible for bringing more than 70 productions to the stage with Theater-at-Tusculum and helping to spark interest in the theatrical arts for area children through the GLAWPIGT (Great Literature Alive, Well & Playing in Greeneville, Tennessee). The program was founded by duBrisk in 1986 to encourage children to read and bring books to life through youth theatrical performances.
During the dedication ceremony, Wayne Thomas, dean of the College of Civic and Liberal Arts, said, “The day Marilyn and Wess arrived in Greene County was a transformative event for theater in the region. Her reach became even greater when she came to Tusculum and set a standard for excellence we will be pleased to uphold as a tribute to Marilyn. Naming the theater after Marilyn is the perfect way to thank her for leading a program that flourished, presented opportunities for so many people to display their creativity, and enhanced the region’s quality of life.”
As the new Arts Outreach director, Schnura said she wants to continue presenting at least two major shows a year at Tusculum, just as duBrisk did for many years.
She also has plans for some new opportunities with smaller theatrical performances. Working with area educators, she wants to present skits tailored to the class curriculum. For example, if a class is studying the U.S. Constitution or reading a specific novel, she envisions delivering a related performance.
“This would give the kids an opportunity to see it in a different light,” Schnura said. “Sometimes just reading about a subject doesn’t work as well as having it come to life for them.”
While the Arts Outreach team is still in the process of planning for its next season of shows, Schnura said there are plans to present a production in conjunction with the Doak House Museum.
Plans are to continue with the popular 5x10 productions, which feature five original plays written by Tusculum students and presented on stage during the annual Old Oak Festival.
This spring, there are also plans to present Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr., based on the 1970s-era children’s education series. The show, featuring youth ages 8-18, will be presented April 21-May 1.
“We’re really excited about that,” Schnura said. “We’ve been rehearsing, dancing and singing, and having fun being cartoon characters.”
For more information about Tusculum Arts Outreach, visit www.home.tusculum.edu/ center-for-the-arts/.