United Way of Greene County introduced new ways to give back to Greene County, both fiscally and physically, in 2022.
In September 2022, United Way of Greene County held its inaugural “Week of Caring.”
This series of events, held in partnership with The Greeneville Sun and in coordination with Tusculum University’s Center for Civic Advancement, paired community projects with volunteers.
“To kick off our 2022 United Way Campaign, we are thrilled to invite the community to spend time giving back to United Way partner organizations who serve so many,” Wendy Peay, executive director of United Way of Greene County said in September.
Businesses and organizations were paired with projects that ranged from sorting toys for Gifts For Kids to pulling weeds at a local soccer park.
Last year also saw United Way introduce a new way to give and pledge funding.
In November 2022, United Way of Greene County took part in Giving Tuesday, a day celebrating generosity, through its “Give Greene” online giving day.
It marked the first time the local United Way held an online giving fundraiser.
Typically United Way goes to employers and asks employees to give by way of payroll deductions, but according to Peay, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented United Way from reaching out personally to many employees and gave United Way an opportunity to come up with new ways to receive donations, which led to the new online giving portal being created.
The online giving portal on United Way of Greene County’s website remains open for donations year round as a new way to give after November’s kickoff, and will remain open for the next few years as the local organization uses grant funding to maintain the website.
United Way of Greene County helps fund over 20 local organizations.
“Our agencies are the strength of our program. With United Way you can give once and cover everybody. We are very judicious with who gets the dollars. We study financial statements and programs. We really consider it investments in the community by people who give. If you want to make sure your money is being well used, we are your organization. We make sure money gets spent where it needs to get spent. That’s United Way’s calling card,” Peay said in November. “We really are about making investments that change people’s lives. We fund a lot of different programs with an eye towards improving our community.”
According to Peay, United Way of Greene County finished up it’s 2022 fundraising campaign with $350,000 in pledges, meeting the organizations goal.
“We have already committed to funding 24 different programs at 22 different organizations who serve Greene County residents. Based on their reports for 2021, those organizations served over 29,000 people in our community,” Peay said. “In addition to the 24 programs at 22 organizations, United Way of Greene County was also instrumental in funding the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition and its prevention programming.”
United Way of Greene County has also given funding to a pilot program for adult English language learning classes in Greene County.
“In 2023, United Way of Greene County has funded a pilot program offering English classes to adults in our community who speak English as a second language. For our first nine week class offering, which meets on Thursday evenings at Greeneville High School, we have 72 participants,” Peay said.
The following are United Way’s funding number for 2023 to local organizations:
- Boy Scouts, Sequoyah Council – $10,500
- Boys & Girls Club – $25,500
- Cancer Program – $12,000
- CASA of Northeast TN – $10,000
- Child Advocacy Center – $8,500
- Children’s Center – $45,000
- CHIPS Family Violence Shelter – $3,500
- Community Ministries – $5,000
- Family Resource Center (County Schools) – $10,000
- Family Support Center (City Schools) – $5,500
- Foster Grandparents – $23,000
- Frontier Mental Health – $7,500
- Girl Scouts, Appalachian Council – $8,000
- Greene County First Responder Rehab – $6,500
- Greene LEAF Magic School Bus – $3,000
- Mt. Region Speech & Hearing – $2,500
- Opportunity House – $5,000
- Personal Support Services – $10,000
- Red Cross – $10,000
- Rescue Squad – $62,500
- Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen – $4,000
- TN Rehabilitation Center – $7,500
- Greene County YMCA – $12,000
- ALPS Adult Day Services – $3,000
Visit www.givegreene.com to give to United Way of Greene County and the agencies it supports.