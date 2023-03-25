Greene County volunteer fire department chiefs all agree: volunteers and the support of the public is needed to provide vital services to their communities.
Some of the 15 volunteer fire departments in Greene County were successful during 2022 in receiving grants to purchase badly needed equipment. Manpower is a resource always in demand.
David Weems is chief of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department.
Members continue “to work hard to serve our community in the firefighting capacity. Our members are dedicated to service, and strive to assist the citizens and make Greene County a safer place to live,” Weems said.
FINDING VOLUNTEERS
Weems said volunteer fire departments “are facing similar challenges as other businesses, such as difficulty finding staffing and increased operational costs. The common theme the past few years for many businesses is employees are demanding higher wages and better benefits, coupled with a decreased pool of applicants. This problem is compounded for volunteer fire departments, as we do not provide salary or benefits.”
There is a difference to the business world.
“In short, while it is hard to find applicants to work for a decent wage, it is even harder to find individuals willing to perform the dangerous task of firefighting for free,” Weems said.
Weems is also a professional firefighter and Greeneville fire marshal.
“The firefighting profession has evolved significantly over the past few decades, and I expect it to continue to change as new tactics are developed and new hazards are faced. Firefighters are constantly tasked with responding to new hazards,” he said. “When I started my career in the fire service, we were primarily expected to respond to fires. Now, the fire service has taken on many duties, including responding to incidents involving hazardous materials, emergency medical calls, and rescue-extrication at vehicle crashes, to name a few.”
Weems noted a “significant increase in call volumes have resulted for many departments.”
He said those responsibilities are in addition to ongoing training, maintaining equipment, providing public education, organizing fundraising activities and investigating structure fires, which is required by state law.
“One of my immediate goals at the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department is to focus on recruitment. The majority of our members have been with the department more than 20 years, and one-fourth of our members have been with the department at least 40 years,” Weems said. “This leaves the possibility of losing a lot of experience quickly as members age. New members are often overwhelmed at the amount of initial training required to be able to respond to calls for service.”
Weems added that free time “is a rare commodity for most people, as having two or more jobs is common in order to support families, and volunteering for a dangerous, time-consuming activity is obviously not very appealing to the younger generation.”
COMMUNITY SUPPORT ‘VITAL’
Heath Gregg is chief of the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’s absolutely vital for us to receive support from the community. That is our primary source of income. Donations pay our bills at the station, training for personnel, repairs on the trucks and equipment, fuel, new equipment, unless we can secure grants, and, so far, the community has helped us secure another vehicle for rehab and another fire apparatus,” Gregg said.
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit responds to fires and other emergencies across Greene County to assist other departments.
Debusk “had two trucks go down in the past year and thanks to donations from the citizens of Debusk and Greene County, we were able to locate a smaller vehicle to assist with rehab response which covers all of Greene County, we also secured a new frontline fire engine for fighting structure fires,” Gregg said.
He said that applying for grants “is very difficult because you may have a one in 1,000 chance of actually being awarded, but we apply for every single one we can find.”
“Right now, we have four certified firefighters and will have four more very soon. Having trained personnel at our station greatly increases our chances of saving a life,” Gregg said.
“The knowledge that is needed is constantly changing and continuously growing in need and demand. The changes in the world that we have to deal with daily is ongoing and it’s very difficult to keep up with everything,” he said.
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department has about 15 support personnel and five junior firefighters.
The support personnel “tend to other duties such as helping with fundraisers, rehab, training and other duties while the certified firefighters take care of the hands on portion. The support members, junior members and firefighters all train together on everything from pump operations, to rehab, to certification classes, to firefighting knowledge, including CPR certification and first aid,” Gregg said. “All of this is made possible by financial donations.”
“We have an excellent family and we work together. We are always welcoming new members who can or are willing to do either,” he said.
“We are part of the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s ‘Get Alarmed’ program which equips each home with two smoke detectors, all the homeowner has to do is contact us. Again, without the support from the citizens, we could not do this. They are the most important part of us being able to continue moving forward and keep them as safe as possible,” Gregg said.
‘STAY UNIFIED’
Harold Williamson is chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.
“Helping keep the fire department going with donations and members is very vital to the communities we serve. Not only does it make sure someone is always there to help you in your time of need whether it is a house fire, car fire or car accident,” Williamson said. “It also helps keep everyone’s fire insurance lower.”
For every volunteer fire department in Greene County, being able to find and secure necessary funding and new members “is huge,” he said.
Many fire chiefs like Williamson apply for grants for newer equipment to replace equipment that is aging or out of date.
He said state and federal governments have rules and guidelines to follow to keep the fire departments and their members safe, enabling busy departments like Mosheim to achieve its mission, “and to be able to do that job of helping our citizens to the best of our ability.”
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department has 24 members, along with support members, “but on any given day with God, faith, family and work, not everyone can show up all the time,” Williamson said.
“Some days, you are lucky to get two or three members on a scene and that’s why we depend on the other departments in the county for mutual aid. We all are in that same boat and working and training together to stay unified is the key to success,” he said.
Marty Shelton is chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
“Supporting the department financially or otherwise is what keeps the operations moving forward. The most important item we have is the firefighters. These men and women give time, money, et cetera, to make sure we continue to function,” Shelton said.
Tusculum’s junior firefighter program “has been a good tool to recruit teenagers to train them to move into the regular role of a firefighter once they turn 18 and pass the basic firefighter training schools.”
“Having enough dedicated personnel to answer the different types of incidents, especially during the daytime hours when most people are working, is a challenge for everyone. People are doing so much more in their day-to-day lives now compared to 10 to 20 years ago,” Shelton said. “Other interests and family events often conflict with responses, training, meetings, and the like.”
Volunteer fire departments “have to take what a person can offer in terms of their help but they still must meet a minimum annual training requirement. Where departments are answering all types of incidents, you have to know a little about everything to get started,” Shelton said.
Tusculum usually has 12 to 15 members at its Monday night drills.
“We try to cover anything we could be faced with to help our members be prepared to handle it in the real world. We are lucky to also have out of our 25 members (eight) career firefighters who bring their work-related experiences and training to the community. They are asked to share their knowledge with the department and help educate the team,” said Shelton, who is also administrative chief of the Greeneville Fire Department.
‘VALUE OF VOLUNTEERING’
Shelton said that having a well-trained team “only makes sure that our people and equipment are utilized in the most safe and practical way to provide better customer service to the citizens and visitors to our community.”
Community funding enables departments like Tusculum “to be able to purchase needed items and grants that come available” to acquire items such as a used ladder truck purchased in 2022, he said.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will move into a new fire station on Alexander Street, across from Tusculum City Hall, in spring 2023.
“The members have got to be trained and equipped to do a job that is always trying to kill them. This includes distracted drivers on the highway, lightweight building construction with collapse concerns, carcinogens from prolonged exposure causing multiple cancers, and more,” Shelton said. “A department must look at protecting their members at all costs including annual testing for equipment, compliant personal protective equipment, needed tools, and such is key to being able to provide a quality service.”
Weems voiced similar views.
“Well trained, adequately funded, and most importantly staffed fire departments are critical to a successful community. Most insurance companies base their rates on the capabilities of the local fire department,” he said. “This fact can result in significant cost savings on homeowner premiums if the fire department receives a good score, which is based on several factors, including fire station locations, staffing at structure fires, response times, equipment capabilities, available water supply, and training.
“As we look to the future, I feel it is important to continue to stress the value of volunteering in one’s community. However, I do believe there will come a time that the volunteer fire service will be faced with the possibility that an adequate number of qualified citizens are not available or willing to provide their services of completing training, fundraising, maintaining equipment, and being ready to respond to emergency calls 24/7 for free,” Weems said.