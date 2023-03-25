We have once again come to an anniversary for an update on Greene County, what’s transpired in the past 12 months, and what we are focused on in the coming 12.
The greatest blessing would be that 2022 saw the greatest decline from the impact of COVID-19. Education, vaccines, treatments, and other measures have greatly diminished the effect COVID had from the previous two years, but the battle endures for the susceptible and vulnerable.
Except for that, 2022 could easily be labeled the, “Year of the Grant” for Greene County Government, as we have aggressively pursued grant funding in many categories to help us improve and upgrade many services, departments, and equipment without using direct Greene County tax dollars.
Here are a few highlights:
- Broadband. We leveraged $2 million of our American Rescue Plan Funds to secure a grant of $8.3 million for Greeneville Light and Power to begin phase one of the county’s broadband rollout.
- Water and sewer infrastructure. Once again, we leveraged $854,000 to secure $7.7 million for countywide water and sewer upgrades.
- We have secured many intermediate and small grants that have a great impact and save our budget. One million dollars for road and bridge upgrades on Ball Road. One million dollars for road upgrades for access and flooding mitigation on Pottertown Road. Six hundred thirty-three thousand dollars for shooting range upgrades, $420,000 for firefighting equipment, $500,000 for home improvements, $500,000 for food insecurity, $150,000 for HVAC upgrades at the Jail Workhouse, and $60,000 for South Greene Convenience Center upgrades and expansion, and there are more.
The second biggest set of accomplishments in 2022 is a focus on economic development, attracting business, industry, restaurants, and retail to our community.
Much clarity has emerged with the 336 undeveloped acres at Greene Valley in 2022. Tusculum, Greeneville, and Greene County established a new unified Industrial Development Board to manage and govern the vision, development, and future use of the property.
The announcement of state leaders to invest $60 million in the developed part of the campus for a Northeast TN regional Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) headquarters and other services for the state and DIDD, and a $30 million investment in a new TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) facility.
Greene County also secured 50 acres of property along the Snapps Ferry Road complete with all the infrastructure for us to be able to receive state Economic and Community Development grant dollars for development and then the recruitment of a business or industry investment that grows our revenue base back to our community.
Additionally, we have made tremendous progress toward converting the former Takoma Hospital to our Government Services Building. Removing boilers, replacing windows, replacing roofs, prepping the interior for office space instead of hospital beds and surgery wards, all while supporting the Ballad Health Initiative, “Strong Futures.”
Greene County’s departments and our employees have risen to the challenge of providing governmental services to the many new residents we have welcomed to the area and our department heads and elected officials have brilliantly managed their budgets in the face of unprecedented inflationary pressures, staffing shortages, and new residents needing services. Greene County’s population growth has outpaced all our surrounding neighbors except Washington County directly to our east, with Greene County’s population at just over 72,000. The year 2022 was a solid “Greene County” year.
2023 started with a nearly countywide emergency, when a frigid freeze around the holidays significantly disrupted our utility water supply, especially in the Chuckey Utility District which involved more than 2,000 Greene County residences. Our EMA, Utility Districts, and the Greeneville Water Commission worked tirelessly together to provide emergency water to those families affected and to repair the broken piping and restore water service.
As we near the end of the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year, our focus is on a select few projects to advance our community and better serve the citizens of Greene County.
Number one is the 2023-2024 budget. Every year about this time, priority shifts to allocating our limited tax dollars to our departments and services and this year we are already in full swing. However, 2023 is the year of reappraisal which means the property tax rate will be reset to account for new property valuations. This also means that there will be new calculations on what a penny of levied property tax will bring in in revenue and how that will affect the budget.
We are just in the infancy of budget construction, but we expect to have a balanced budget and fully funded departmental and service operations for the coming year. The County Commission will also carefully examine and consider an employee wage, compensation, and employee retention plan which includes competitive pay with surrounding counties and longevity compensation for all employees.
Number two is economic development. We have already applied for available grant funding to assist us in developing the Snapps Ferry Road business/industrial site. This process when completed will add significantly to the revenue stream for the Town of Greeneville and Greene County. Together with the Greene County Partnership and our municipalities we will continue to aggressively look for all opportunities to create jobs and grow our revenue base. If successful, these efforts attract more retail and restaurants that we all desire.
Number three is infrastructure and services. With the influx of new residents comes the need for more and better infrastructure to handle the influx. Roads, water, sewer, broadband, garbage collection, law enforcement, Emergency Medical Services, Animal Control, etc. We must work smarter not harder, and that’s why we will be beating the bushes for as much grant funding as possible to help us defray as much expense as possible in all of these areas.
Number four is the Government Services Building (the former Takoma Hospital). We have established a priority to complete and consolidate most of Greene County Government at Takoma in the next 24 months.
The employee medical clinic is nearing completion as of this publication and third floor renovations for the Sheriff’s Department area have also begun. UT Ag Extension will be moving into the old Adventist Church building on campus and the Offices of the Trustee, Court Clerk, Assessor, Register, and Building and Zoning will all be on the first floor for easy access and convenience.
I close hopeful that 2023 is another great year of opportunity for Greene County. Opportunity for good and healthy financial success across the county in all sectors. Opportunity for good growth, grants, jobs, industry, restaurants, retail, infrastructure, roads, facilities, and activities.
We live in a great place, and many are looking, searching, and prepared to seize those opportunities to make it even better.