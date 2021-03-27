Perspective has a Latin root meaning “look through” or “perceive,” and all the meanings of perspective have something to do with looking.
On March 30, 2020, I started my role as the eighth president/CEO of the Greene County Partnership (GCP) since the creation of this organization in 1993. Within 20 minutes of being on the job, we were notified to join a special webex with Gov. Bill Lee. During this webex, Gov. Lee discussed the severity of COVID and recommended everyone to take all precautions. Translation … close your doors to the public.
I am often asked, “How is your first year going at the Greene County Partnership?” Obviously, it has been a very different year than I had envisioned and planned. Fortunately, my experience prepared me for crisis management. Granted, no one is prepared for a global pandemic. President John F. Kennedy is quoted as saying “When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters. One represents danger and the other represents opportunity.” In addition to the danger of contracting COVID, The GCP also faced financial danger. Over 50% of our funding is through memberships, donations, and fundraising. Similar to our local businesses, large and small, we too were faced with a financial challenge. Through disciplined cost control measures, continued local support and the assistance of the PPE, we held the status quo. To those that supported us, THANK YOU!
As I previously mentioned, my prior work experience prepared me for this challenge but also presented the “opportunity.” As we were unfortunately having to cancel our regularly scheduled events, the team at the GCP enthusiastically donned our innovation and creativity hats. We had transitioned to home offices and through many zooms, new programming was launched to assist the community in which we serve. The Virtual Job Exchange, the Small Business Grant, Shop Local, #StayCation and Virtual Site Visits are results of many Zoom meetings. Additionally, we had organic manufacturing expansion with Landair Transport, Miller Industries, PSI Inc., and Crenlo. My perspective of how my first year as the leader of the Greene County Partnership is very good.
COMMUNITY PERSPECTIVE
We live in an amazing community. All 632 square miles of Greene County. Through the pandemic, the generosity, caring spirit, and commitment to our community was reinforced. As expected, our small businesses were immediately impacted. However, we were able to launch our Small Business Grant through the Greene County Partnership Foundation. The immediate financial support and generosity was demonstrated as we raised $103,000 in less than three weeks. We have been able to award 50% of the funding to our small businesses.
Our manufacturing sector was immediately impacted as we watched our unemployment rate skyrocket to 11%. However, through great leadership amongst our manufacturers, COVID protocols and creative scheduling quickly allowed our workforce to return to work. Collaboration amongst the industries for best practices was key to stabilizing our economy. Lastly, Greene County supported our local economy. In addition to Greene County capitalizing on the recently passed legislation to retain online sales tax, our community supported our local stores as well. Our sales taxes year over year are 19% above 2019. Most of the surrounding counties were less than 10%. Greene County supported Greene County.
My perspective on our community has not changed during the pandemic. We are blessed with natural beauty, a community of kind and caring individuals and a “can-do” spirit that was demonstrated through many actions of giving of monies, time and talents.
OPPORTUNITIES
According to the quote by President John F. Kennedy the second part of a crisis is opportunity. We, as a community, have the opportunity to capitalize on this crisis for the betterment of our community. The increased awareness of the diversity of the eateries and shopping has been beneficial to our community. Local sales tax revenues support local initiatives such as schools, roads and tourism. These are all important to our economic development strategy. Greene County will benefit from the recent passage of the stimulus package. These monies will allow for upgrades to our schools and infrastructure.
A strong small business economy coupled with a vibrant downtown is an important component to economic development. As we slowly recover from the pandemic, we are seeing a renewed level of interest in downtown and our community that we have not seen in many years. Supporting our businesses, volunteering with the organizations that promote the economic development and beautification of our downtown is vital.
Additionally, we continue to work towards certifications that only further enhance our opportunities for new business and industries. One such is our TVA Sustainability Community certification. In 2017, Greene County was awarded a Silver Community designation. We currently are in the process of re-applying. Greene County is one of 17 communities in the 34-county region of TVA. Note, you can apply as a municipality or as a county. This opportunity is very important as green/sustainability initiatives are becoming increasing not only in the United States but also globally. Companies want to relocate where communities are engaged in green initiatives to improve the quality of life and the environment in which they live.
One of our key opportunities is the continued development and retention of our workforce. Currently, we have approximately 1,000 people each morning leave Greene County to work in surrounding counties. Retaining our talented residents to work in Greene County strengthens our reputation and provides a competitive advantage.
Lastly, working to provide a more diverse manufacturing base is coupled with having the certified sites and building inventory is another opportunity. Currently, companies entertaining relocating or expanding to a new community desire a pre-existing building. The average size is 100,000 square feet with expansion capabilities. Currently, we do not have that space.
Our opportunity at the GCP is to work with state and local officials to identify the optimal location and secure funding. We have recently applied for grants as well as entry to programs to accomplish both goals. These are not overnight accomplishments but mid- to long-term strategies.
What is my perspective on our opportunities for our community? I believe we are poised to return downtown to a vibrant, fun, opportunity district. I also think that we have a commodity, LAND, that no one else in northeast Tennessee. This positions Greene County for the recruitment of the right industry for our citizens. Industry that respects our surroundings yet improves the quality of life for the employees and supports the community.
2021 AND BEYOND
Our mantra for the Greene County Partnership is “Finish Strong! Start Strong!” The “Finish Strong” refers to the end of 2020 and the “Start Strong” referred to the start of 2021. Despite the many challenges of COVID and the impact on our programming in 2020, we built a positive momentum to carry is into 2021. We are very excited about what lies ahead. The economy is strong and we have many jobs in all sectors that need filled. Our community survived the loss of Philips and tobacco to our economy plus the “Great Recession.” We know can add the global pandemic to our list.
The GCP will continue to provide programming to assist our small businesses. We will continue to work to provide entertainment opportunities such as the Iris Festival, Wings and Wheels, and the NCJAA DIII World Series Memorial Day weekend. We will continue to work with other organizations that make us a more viable community.
Collaborating with other organizations to assist in their sustainability and growth is a focus. For example, due to Depot Street construction, the Depot Street Famers Market needed a new home. We enthusiastically invited them to join us in our parking lot. Working together, the Depot Street Farmers Market had their best year ever.
The Greene County Partnership will continue to promote our leadership classes and environmental education and awareness.
Lastly, we are diligently working to align better with our state agencies, increase our engagement with all our representatives (state and federal) and to build a system for industry recruitment. In addition to the large privately owned tracts of land that have potential for manufacturing, we also have Greene Valley. This is also a priority to work with state and local officials to develop the best plan that we all be comfortable and proud.
From my perspective, the future is bright. Did we encounter some bumps and roadblocks due to COVID? Absolutely! However, as I stated earlier, we are a strong community comprised of amazing talent and compassionate people. We are surrounded by majestic mountains. From my perspective, we are poised to achieve the goals and dreams that we all want for our community and I looking forward to that day soon.