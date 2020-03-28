Many town and city mayors across the country are situated to look out across much larger municipalities than can Baileyton’s mayor, Tommy Casteel. Few, though, have as long a mayoral career to reflect upon.
Casteel has been Baileyton’s mayor for 40 years, he said in a recent Greeneville Sun interview. And as he looks back over developments in Greene County’s smallest municipality during that period, he sees many accomplishments on the part of the town, and several things he would like to see come about that haven’t yet.
Casteel will continue to watch Baileyton developments as time goes by, but after September will no longer do so as mayor. After four decades in office, “it’s time to let somebody else do it,” he said. He is not running for another term.
“I’m not mad at anybody,” he said. “It’s just time to change.”
Not all of Casteel’s time has been taken up solely by his mayoral job. He worked for 34 years at Greeneville’s Weavexx plant, which is no longer operating here, and also 16 years as a School Resource Officer at West Greene And North Greene high schools. He also farms.
Years ago, Casteel hoped for industries to locate at Baileyton, but as time passed and he talked to residents, he discovered that industry was not high on their personal wish-lists for their town.
With Baileyton being about 13 miles from Greeneville, with only a few miles more than that separating it from Rogersville, and with Kingsport and the other Tri-Cities just up the highway, many Baileyton residents historically have worked in those cities, commuting to and from Baileyton.
“People weren’t looking much for an industry … they mostly wanted a good, big grocery store, and a drug store … things like that.”
The drug store has come into being, but so far Casteel and other local leaders have not been able to attract a grocery store chain to locate in Baileyton.
“We’ll keep trying,” Casteel said. Meanwhile, two local general stores, Family Dollar and Dollar General Store, are located in Baileyton and provide a wide range of products, including foods.
If Baileyton is at least somewhat a bedroom community for the workforce of nearby larger towns, it also is, as Casteel sees it, “a tourist town.”
By that he means it is a small town that is home to two busy campgrounds, which he said are “doing well.” Located close enough to the Tri-Cities to provide camping options for travelers attending NASCAR races in Bristol or concerts, festivals and so on in Kingsport, Johnson City, Greeneville and Rogersville.
The TA Travel Center at Baileyton is a large and popular Baileyton stop for travelers along the nearby interstate, and under its roof has dining options including IHop, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Papa John’s Pizza, along with a shop catering to travelers and truckers. Fuel bays outside are almost continually busy.
Also at Baileyton is the Baileyton Fine Foods Restaurant, highly rated in the Tripadvisor.com website, and sometimes called a “hidden gem.”
A Subway restaurant is located with easy access for travelers from both the interstate and Baileyton Road.
And there is some fresh good news on the business front in Baileyton, Casteel said. In development now, and possibly opening as soon as May, is a new Baileyton Antique Mall, located near TA Truckstop. Jason Brandon is the developer.
Brandon said those interested in rental space in the new mall may call 423-525-1220 for details.
A formal announcement of the antique mall and a grand opening will be scheduled as the opening date is finalized.
Apart from its attractions such as restaurants, Baileyton hosts one of Greene County’s most popular town celebrations, the annual Baileyton Celebration, usually held the weekend after Labor Day. The event features food, entertainment, crafts and a parade, and draws attendees from all corners of Greene County and the surrounding area.