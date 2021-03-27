The 2019-2020 school year ended in a way that no one could have predicted.
With the sudden closure of schools, a united effort took place that included meal distribution, paper packets with student work available for pick-up, and virtual lessons for high school students with devices.
Save the Children continued serving their students during the summer with deliveries of food, supplies, and activities.
Greene County Schools is proud of the way employees, students, and parents stepped up in this time of uncertainty to end the year in the best way possible and to make sure the graduating class of 2020 was celebrated.
The 2020-2021 school year for the Greene County School System saw the realization of a dream to create three new middle schools across the district. As written on the walls of the newly formed WGMS, “Every day at West Greene Middle School, we Write our own legacy, Grow in knowledge, Make wise decisions, and Strive for success!”
This “consolidation has allowed teachers from different schools the opportunity to share great ideas about education, classroom management, and resources. It has also helped both students and teachers create new friendships,” said Becky Fillers, an eighth-grade ELA teacher at South Greene Middle School.
“Our new middle school has allowed us to really focus on the unique and diverse interests of this age group. We are working to create new athletic opportunities, clubs, and activities to reach as many kids as possible. We want to provide a variety of options so every student can be involved and invested in their new, wonderful school,” said Analisa Wilson, a seventh-grade science teacher at North Greene Middle School.
With the need for virtual educational opportunities for every student this year came the need for each student in the Greene County School System to possess a device. The technology department went into overdrive as they purchased and readied these computers for deployment at the start of the school year. It was a massive undertaking, but was so worth it as it has given the school system many options for learning in a year of uncertainty. Greene County Schools now has a personal device in the hands of every student and internet access has been acquired or offered through many options that include partnerships in the community.
Greene County Schools is embarking on an important summer learning camp opportunity for grades kindergarten through seven. All seven elementary schools and all four middle schools will be hosting learning camps from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free bus transportation in district, free breakfast and lunch, and lots of FUN activities to keep students engaged. The summer learning camps will have a focus on literacy and math with STREAM activities to incorporate all areas of the curriculum. Our goal is to accelerate student learning while providing an active, safe and healthy learning environment.
The Career Cluster Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources provides students in Greene County a wide range of programs of study including Agribusiness, Food Science, Agricultural Engineering, Industrial, and Mechanical Systems, Environmental and Natural Resource Management, Horticulture Science, and Veterinary and Animal Science. Students can enroll in courses based on their career interests and goals.
Approximately 20 percent of the high school students enroll in the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources career cluster. Programs of study prepare students for a four-year degree, two-year degree, or certificates earned at a technical college.
Agriculture jobs continue to grow in Greene County and the surrounding counties, and Greene County Schools through their Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources career cluster is meeting the challenge of preparing students for postsecondary and career success.
Looking ahead to goals for next year, beginning “in August, GCS will offer our students the opportunity to take courses in the Architecture and Construction Career Cluster at the TH McNeese Center. Students will learn masonry and construction skills taught by master teachers in the field. Students will graduate from high school, prepared for employment opportunities in the construction sector,” said Cindy Bowman, high school supervisor and CTE director for Greene County Schools.