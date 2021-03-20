When looking back over the year 2020 through the church lens, one can see challenges and accomplishments with a few scattered blessings.
Because of the pandemic, churches engaged in some deep listening and intense soul searching, trusting God to guide them toward the best decisions for both the church and the community. Each church made difficult assessments regarding in-person worship and how they would continue to be the church.
Being the church in a pandemic has been difficult. There were many limitations on in-person worship and other ministries and activities. Some of those restrictions are still in place. Pastors were often caught in the crossfire, negotiating different desires in terms of gathering or re-gathering for worship. No matter the course taken by leadership, there is always someone who will not be happy.
Many churches have found the freedom to try new things in worship that may not have been possible without the unusual circumstances. The pandemic in 2020 allowed churches to reflect on what is vital in traditions, rituals, and faith practices to determine what factors were important enough to hold on to and what parts no longer inform their faith.
When reflecting on 2020, the main thing that most pastors speak of is rediscovering the importance of relationship and connection. There is more direct contact with the membership via text, phone calls, and emails than usual. Pastors in 2020 were able to emphasize that the church is about people and not a building.
Even though connections continue, increased isolation and loneliness in ministry remained an issue in 2020. So much of ministry is being with others. We have all missed being with each other in person. With the added stress of ministry during the pandemic, pastors needed to respond differently to those in need of spiritual care, many pastors had to deal with their own depression and that of their flock.
Not being able to be with family and friends in person has been difficult. It’s no different for churches. Many church communities in Greeneville have found ways to connect with the help of technology. Several went “online” for the first time in 2020 and intend to continue to live stream services even after things stabilize. Some churches have upgraded their online infrastructure and increased their online presence that they hope will continue.
The year 2020 caused Greeneville churches to think differently about the boundaries of the congregation. Technology has enabled congregations to reach many more people with the message of the gospel who may never come through their doors. There is a renewed feeling that the parish community can expand beyond those within traveling distance. Some examples include St. James Episcopal connecting with folks worshipping from Florida and Texas and First Presbyterian drawing in folks from Ireland. In the past few years, several folks who have moved away from Greeneville have reconnected with their friends in Greeneville church communities.
Financial resources are always an issue for churches. Many folks have been extremely generous, and others have endured real struggles. Churches in Greeneville continue to struggle with funding and support. Ministry funding is born out of what people value. People support what they feel is most important. Money never keeps churches from engaging in meaningful community activities.
In the summer of 2020, six Greeneville churches connected with the Greeneville/Greene County schools and Second Harvest Food Bank. They hosted the “Feed the Kids” program at Trinity United Methodist and had a weekly drive-thru food distribution. In July, they gave out over 300 boxes of food each week to families with children.
During 2020, connection with colleagues and other pastors in the area has been essential. A small group of downtown pastors, who met in person (pre-pandemic) for a weekly study and discussion of scriptures and preaching, remain connected throughout the pandemic via Zoom technology. In 2020, they collaborated on offering the Greeneville community worship opportunities such as Tenebrae (during Holy Week), Thanksgiving Blessings, Lessons & Carols in December and are currently offering a Lenten Letters series. They are an open group that invites the participation of other pastors who would like to connect. Contact Fr. Ken Saunders (rector@stjamesgreeneville.org) of St. James Episcopal for details.