Greeneville City Schools spring break 2020 feels like a decade ago. It served as a stark transition for our community. Initially it seemed the largest inconveniences were going to be rescheduled spring break trips and travel restrictions, but before the week was over we were all adapting to virtual learning. Followed swiftly by canceled state tournaments, dances, proms, end of year celebrations, graduations.
Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation was scheduled for a trustee meeting on March 27, 2020. My email to trustees postponing the meeting as we “adjust to our everchanging surroundings” indicated we hoped to have a reschedule date “shortly.” We have not met in person since. Like everyone else we have managed to adapt and find some bright spots over the last year. Zoom meetings are not as personal but they have certainly been essential.
- As GCS students and families began to navigate the new normal of online education the importance of our most recent capital campaign project, REACH4IT, became abundantly clear. Led by Mr. Bob Leonard, Reach4IT assisted GCS in meeting their 1:1 goals and our students were better prepared to enter digital classrooms.
Mr. John Loven chaired the Fund the Floor Campaign, a community effort to raise funds to replace the floor at Hal Henard Gymnasium. In the midst of a pandemic, the campaign was successful.
- In the spring of 2020, we were not able to get a group photo of GHS seniors in the Over 30 ACT Club but Noelle Smith and Abigail Jones were able to cobble together photos of those graduating seniors so we could pull off a collage billboard recognizing their efforts.
- Throughout the summer I had high hopes of a “normal” fall and enjoying Thanksgiving morning with 500 friends running the Turkey Trot. Obviously, that wasn’t the case. We did have over 200 gracious participants in a virtual race throughout the month of November.
- GCSEF provided a token of appreciation to GCS employees by delivering Creamy Cup treats to all locations.
- Covid prevented our beloved Daddy Daughter Dance in February, but we did provide families with a festive playlist and some ideas for Daddy Daughter Date Nights.
- Things are slowly picking up pace. Over the last 2 months we have allocated over $4,000 of Focus Grants to GCS educators. We hope to see an increase in those requests as teachers adapt to their new surroundings. We are resuming Character Education Awards, Over 30 ACT recognitions, and SEED grants this spring.
This year has been a testament to patience and waiting. Yet, at every turn there has been optimism. Emily Dickinson could have written “Hope is the Thing with feathers” about the community surrounding GCSEF.
The GCSEF board chair, Mrs. Amy Weems, is one of the most high-energy, productive people I know. She is thorough, task oriented, and always on the move. This year was not a natural fit to her leadership style. She said recently “we did the best we could with what we had” and I couldn’t agree more. That is a hearty tag line to any year but especially this one.