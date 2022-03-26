In September of 1996 Mrs. Kathryn Leonard, Greeneville City Schools Board of Education chair, and Dr. Ernest Martin, director of schools, spearheaded a movement to establish the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, whose focus would be to serve and support the continuance of the “tradition of excellence” within Greeneville City Schools.
This year Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation is celebrating its 25th year of service to Greeneville City Schools. Our motto is going “beyond the basics” for Greeneville City Schools, and that sentiment has been embedded in this group since its founding.
Over the last quarter century this group has had many milestones and successes, all supporting the vision and mission of Greeneville City Schools.
In 2000, GCSEF began the Character Education Awards to complement Character Counts programing of GCS. Through this program, students from each school are selected by their peers or teachers and recognized for exemplifying good character.
Beginning in 2002, GCSEF saw a need to support innovative initiatives through teacher grants. We developed SEED Grants and Focus Grants. Between these two programs GCSEF has funded over $130,000 of direct teacher requests.
In 2006, GCSEF launched the Daddy Daughter Dance as a joint venture with GSIA. The event has become a local tradition and has provided over $45,000 of scholarship funds to GHS students. The dance will be held on April 9 this year at Hal Henard Gymnasium. Tickets will be available at the NPAC box office beginning March 28. We hope families will return this year and continue to grow this sweet tradition.
In 2011 GCSEF hosted the inaugural CORE Champions Event. Each class of CORE Champions consist of an Outstanding Young Alumni, Distinguished Alumni, Distinguished Servant, and an Outstanding Patron. Public nominations are sought from the community and selected by a committee. These individuals excel in their vocations and are making a difference in their communities.
GCSEF hosted the Inaugural Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in 2015. This event has grown each year and we had 575 participants in 2021. A huge part of this event is the school participation challenge. Eastview broke a record last year and had over 24% participation.
GCSEF began public recognition of GHS Over 30 ACT students in 2018.
Of all the programs and events GCSEF has funded in the last 25 years we have had one area of high concentration — technology. From Enterprise Network through Reach4IT, each capital campaign was focused on technology funds. Through those campaigns, GCSEF has invested over $1.4 million in technology.
In 1996 technology was groundbreaking in education, and Greeneville City Schools led the way. Dr. Martin and Mrs. Leonard had a clear vision that set Greeneville City Schools apart from their peers. With the culmination of Reach4IT, GCSEF has also been essential in making that vision a reality.
GCSEF received a note of appreciation from a third grader at Tusculum View. It reads:
“The new computers are great, and they help me learn. If something is too hard, the computer makes it easier. If something is too easy, the computer gives me things that are harder to do so I can learn more.”
The student was Marhall Harbison, a third grader in 1997.
Its almost like GCSEF has come full circle. Enterprise Network placed computers in every classroom and Reach4IT helped provide laptops for every student.
As GCSEF enters the next 25 years, current leadership will begin to explore options for the next phases of GCSEF. Though predecessors set the bar high, one constant throughout our history has been exceptional leadership. This board is, and has always been, filled with highly capable individuals that care for their community and deeply value public education. GCSEF is still guided by the same devotion to public education and desire to go beyond excellent to exceptional.