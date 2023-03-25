What an amazing time to be living in Greene County!
We are experiencing unprecedented growth in capital investment, job creation and residential housing. Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is $2.8 billion. This is an increase of 2.7% from 2021.
Our employers are proving that they believe in the future of Greene County and our quality workforce as record local investments in technology and equipment to increase efficiency, capacity and career opportunities continues.
Our local leaders and utility providers are demonstrating focused collaboration to invest in our infrastructure to include bringing much needed competition to the broadband space. The Greeneville Energy Authority will be rolling out their offering this year not only for business and residences, but the Town of Greeneville will be offering free WIFI downtown as well. This collaborative effort will be a “game changer” for our county as we continue to invest in our future.
The State of Tennessee is proving they also believe in Greene County as we continue working to secure Greene Valley for local control via $1.5 million in funding from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD). Additionally, the Board of Regents are finalizing the plans for Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) for the TCAT-Greeneville campus with a $30 million investment for our workforce development programming. We are also excited to learn that Tennessee Department of Intellectual Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is also investing $60 million to build a facility also to be located on the Greene Valley site. These facilities will provide training, as well as job opportunities.
With this article is an infographic that illustrates the 2022 state of the economy for Greene County. This momentum has not slowed for 2023 despite inflation and a better, but still inconsistent supply chain.
The Greene County Partnership has had a record number of new members and we are very excited to welcome everyone to the GCP! We are celebrating 30 years this year, and we look forward to continuing the proud tradition and success that have been accomplished for Greene County!
Jeff Taylor is president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership.