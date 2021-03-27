Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to deliver a Benchmarks message of strength, perseverance, hope and thanks to the people, businesses and employees of Greene County.
This year’s issue marks a one-year anniversary of unprecedented, extreme challenge, nearly unbearable loss and grief for family and friends, and altered and interrupted lives and routines for all of Greene County, our employers, and our friends and families. It is appropriate to reflect back on our challenges, mourn our losses and steel our resolve to do whatever it takes to persevere to a successful end of this pandemic; return to a normal, better day; to continue to overcome and find solutions to future problems; and assist, love and support each other as we recover together.
Greene County is strong! I am honored to report that throughout this period of unprecedented challenge, Greene County remained resilient, strong and uncompromised. We are coming back hard, stronger and more focused to succeed and flourish in the future. Our Greene County family is well positioned to emerge from this annum of misery to be better off, stronger, better prepared and more resolved to meet future challenges.
In the last 12 months, I have borne witness to uncommon acts of love, service and work that have become common virtues of devotion and pride to the service and care of others. I have witnessed many neighbors helping neighbors, business and governmental leaders brainstorming solutions, private business, industrial and governmental employees going the extra mile to cover for sickness, putting in the extra hours to deliver for customers, and forging ahead and maintaining an attitude of excellence; an attitude of “we can do this, and we will do this, whatever it takes, for as long as it takes!” I have borne witness and report to you that this is the metal of Greene County. Greene County has persevered!
Throughout the year, we have taken precautions, implemented protections, made sacrifices and exercised small courtesies for the most vulnerable, and looked out for one another. Approximately one year ago, we recorded our first cases of COVID-19, and as of this report, we have lost some nearly 150 members of our Greene County family. Despite our losses and grief, we have remained faithful to God, our values, our neighbors and ourselves. Throughout, Greene County has observed the first and second greatest commandments, and it is this strong faith that has allowed us to persevere.
The environment and future of Greene County is hopeful! Our combined efforts as a family along with the work of many has driven down the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. As we enter a spring season of new life and renewal, we are bolstered by a hopeful dawn brought about by the health, nursing and volunteer heroes that have relentlessly worked in difficult and demanding conditions day after day to test, educate and vaccinate a largely patient and supportive public. Reducing our personal health risks and achieving some future recognized normal has arrived in the form of a “shot to the arm.” As of this report, Greene County has vaccinated more than 25,000, and this mighty effort continues daily.
Our economy is one of hope and gaining strength. Our business, industry, governmental leaders, and all our municipalities have remained in lockstep to cooperate and emerge stronger and ready to lead and take advantage of opportunities as soon as possible. Our Partnership leaders and staff have redoubled their efforts to find new prospects and support our existing business and industry partners. Today, Greene County has more than 400 unfulfilled job opportunities in nearly every facet of business and industry. Help wanted and Now Hiring signs are the clarion call that the future of Greene County is hopeful and bright.
And finally, a message of Thanks! Thank you seems too simple and woefully inadequate given what we have endured together, but despite its simplicity, it should be said and shouted to each member of our beleaguered family and workforce that we have endured together. Thank you to our Greene County families, our Greene County friends, our Greene County businesses, and all of our Greene County leaders no matter your responsibility or station. Thank you! Thank you for your time, patience, sacrifice, sympathy, love, support, work, effort, courtesy and prayers. These qualities have made all the difference and remain the reasons we live in the greatest place in the world. May God continue to bless Greene County now and forever.