This has been a year of transition for your Greene County Health Department.
As we move forward from being focused on COVID-19 testing and vaccination, we want to note how much we appreciate our community’s support during the pandemic. Now, we are re-focusing our work and getting back to the services we provide for Greene Countians.
We are already seeing many positive developments in our efforts to improve our community health.
We have seen an increase in the number of patients for all our services. Our primary care clinic, which serves our uninsured population, continues to accept new patients.
We are making vital records and immunization records available to our customers. We are linking patients with care coordination services. We are helping WIC members obtain nutritious foods.
Your Greene County Health Department is feeling rejuvenated as we revive our longstanding partnerships in the community to harness the power of collective impact, and we have many exciting developments and programs underway.
We are working to implement the American Lung Association’s INDEPTH program in the Greene County School District. INDEPTH stands for Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco, and Health and is meant to help students who have violated tobacco and vaping policies to make better, healthier choices.
Greeneville Middle School and Greeneville High School have been INDEPTH participants since the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year, and it has gone well! We are hopeful more schools will join the program soon.
Additionally, we are promoting the Nicotine Free Teams program in partnership with the Anti-Drug Coalition. Together, we have encouraged all Chuckey-Doak High School athletes to be role models within their school to promote the benefits of choosing lives free of nicotine. Chuckey-Doak’s girls basketball team was the first in the county to sign the Nicotine Free Teams pledge.
As we look to the future, your Greene County Health Department will continue our work to improve community health, from providing primary care services, and programs for moms and babies, to making vital records available and treating the health care needs of citizens. Additionally, we will continue expanding and promoting programs in oral health, providing health education, inspecting restaurants and pools, and responding to community emergencies.
If you have questions about our programs and services, please reach out to the wonderful staff at the Greene County Health Department. We are here to serve you. We are located at 810 W. Church St. in Greeneville, and our phone number is 423-798-1749.
Our mission is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of the people in Greene County.