What makes a town historic? Well here in the “Jewel City of the Mountains” we have so much history that it has been called a playground for history buffs. From the pre-colonial times of the Native Americans, when Buffalo still roamed the hills and meadows, to the Overmountain Men who turned the tide of the American Revolution, to modern day, we love to share our story. April 2023 records a significant event in the life of our county. It marks 240 years since its founding in 1783. We have a national historic site, a national cemetery, several museums, a state park, we are home to a U.S. President and the King of the Wild Frontier, and may I say, Scott Niswonger. Let us not forget one of the most popular Tennesseans John Sevier, nor future president Andrew Jackson who practiced law here.
Our T. Elmer Cox Genealogical & Historical Library opens the doors to research of those families that passed through the original gateway to the west. It is among the best libraries anywhere. Local history is a big draw in what we call “silent tourism,” those who come here to trace their families, stay a night or two, or a week. The Cox Library is a leader in drawing those “silent tourists” to the area. It is the place to start that family research project.
Daniel Kennedy and Weightstill Avery pushed through legislation in North Carolina carving Greene County out of Washington County. Greene County was named in honor of Washington’s second in command and most trusted general, Nathanael Greene. At the time Greene County reached all the way to the Mississippi River.
On the banks of the Nolichucky River in August 1786 Kings Mountain veteran John Crockett saw his sixth child born, a son who would serve in the United States Congress. That son, David Crockett, would gain international fame as a defender of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas.
John Sevier served as the governor of the State of Franklin 1784-88. The replica Capitol of the State of Franklin cabin stands across the street from town hall. Sevier never lost an election or a battle. He was elected the first governor of the State of Tennessee.
Religious history was cemented here early thanks to men such as Samuel Doak, Charles Coffin, and Hezekiah Balch. These men also brought the all-important education element across the mountains, founding the first schools and libraries. The landscape of the county is dotted with the reminders that every community had its own school, and those small churches are active reminders of our heritage. Washington College and Tusculum University are the results of their labors.
Andrew Johnson arrived in 1826. Working as a tailor, he entered politics, rising to the highest office in the land following the death of Abraham Lincoln. Johnson leaves a large legacy; it is a rags to riches story to be admired today. His tailor shop, early home, homestead, and grave are must sees in Greeneville.
The coming of the railroad in 1858 brought change to Greeneville. The Civil War exposed its ugly head in the region for four long years. It too, rode the rails, this being a railroad town. Its remnants are still visible today in scarred homes and buildings that survive. The November 1861 burning of railroad bridges and the hangings above the Depot are still talked about. The Dickson-Williams Mansion is a reminder of that period when the fortunes of war changed lives. General John Hunt Morgan spent his last night here before being killed in the Williams Garden. The controversy surrounding Morgan’s death is still being discussed and written about today, almost 160 years later.
Lt. General James Longstreet wintered here in 1864. General Burnside spent a night at the home of Dr. Price following the Battle of Blue Springs. Blue Springs was the largest Civil War battle fought in Upper East Tennessee.
Following the Civil War, the new Market Street slowly became Depot Street. Hotels popped up with restaurants to accommodate the visitors coming to town by rail. Blacksmith shops added stables with horse and buggy rental. Merchants could get goods in a matter of weeks instead of months. Rail patrons could now travel at the unheard-of speed of 16-18 miles in an hour. The telegraph, too, followed the rails, and we could now communicate with distant towns in seconds instead of days. Tobacco warehouses were built to support the growth and manufacture of tobacco products.
The lawn of the courthouse has a monument placed by the DAR in 1917 honoring John Sevier. The Union Soldiers, Grand Army of the Republic, placed the union soldier monument in 1919. In 1931 the marker dedicated to General Morgan was placed. Another honors the founding of Greene County and early community leaders.
Also at the courthouse are Tennessee Historic Commission markers honoring Medal of Honor recipient Elbert Kinser and the Union Convention, the attempt of East Tennessee Unionists to secede from Confederate Tennessee.
The tobacco industry made Greene County the tobacco mecca of the world from the 1890s into the early 1980s. It was once the largest dairy county in the state, as well. Manufacturing industry such as Pet Milk and Magnavox found the rural landscape to its liking for reliable labor.
Time changes things and our community has changed with it, yet our history is uniquely ours and we openly share our rich heritage as we reap the rewards of preservation. The Greene County Heritage Trust, MainStreet Greeneville, local government and others have led in bringing about change while preserving the past. The Nolachuckey Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution just celebrated their 100th anniversary, and Heritage Trust is celebrating their 50th this year too.
The General Morgan Inn is at the center of local hospitality. Many groups have found this hub of activity to be a most inviting location to host their activities. Several groups have found Upper East Tennessee to be most hospitable. The Tennessee Society Children of the American Revolution were here recently as was the Tennessee Historical Commission. The Sons of the American Revolution held a national event here last year and plan to return in September.
The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum is a must see, as is City Garage Car Museum. The Andrew Johnson sites, as well as the museums at Tusculum University, are must visits. The Davy Crockett Birthplace offers inviting trails bathed in sunshine and abounding in nature. They have a museum and living history interpreters on site. MainStreet Greeneville offers a Downtown Walking Tour and a guided tour of the Dickson-Williams Mansion. We have great theatre and music venues, along with other special annual events such as the Iris Festival in May.
Depot Street will soon be returning to life after a much-needed makeover, a place where restaurants and shops will provide an even greater attraction to come stay in Greeneville, trail the past, or just visit and relax, or to hold that all important function here. Whether you live here or across the country, plan to come share in our story.
There is this and so much more to celebrate in Greeneville and Greene County. Come visit us and share in our story.
In Greeneville there is history on every corner with its own unique story to tell. Take it all in, then shop a little in some of our area Antique shops and take some local history home. Greeneville is not a place to just drop in for a few hours, it is a place worth spending the vacation.