Throughout the challenging pandemic, the Greene County School System has continued to make strides in closing learning gaps for the students of Greene County and has a strong vision for the future of education in our system. This is thanks in large part to the perseverance and effort of the talented faculty and staff and our resilient students.
On February 11, the Greene County School System was named one of 68 Best for All Districts by the state Department of Education. This recognition is based on the system’s dedication to utilizing COVID-19 stimulus funding to drive student achievement and improve academic outcomes.
Greene County Schools is also a Level 5 Schools System based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) growth for the 2020-2021 academic year. Four schools were identified as Level 5 schools based on TVAAS growth from the 2021 state assessments – Doak Elementary School, Chuckey Doak Middle School, South Greene Middle School and South Greene High School.
We are proud of the work that is being done in our system to continue to address academic improvement and closing learning gaps.
Greene County School System continues to follow the motto – Guide, Cultivate, Succeed.
Work continues during the current school year to guide students in an effort to be successful academically and prepared for their future. Providing additional learning opportunities during before and after school tutoring and summer learning camps, ensuring all students in middle school and high school have opportunities to explore college and career possibilities, and working to continually improve daily instruction are just a few of the ways Greene County is working to guide students forward.
Strong partnerships continue to be cultivated in order to help meet the needs of the students in Greene County.
The Niswonger Foundation has partnered with our system through the Project On Track program to provide additional literacy tutors in kindergarten through fifth grade during after-school programming at McDonald and Mosheim Elementary Schools. Four elementary schools have Tennessee All Corps tutoring before and after school. These schools are Baileyton, Camp Creek, McDonald and Mosheim. The Niswonger Foundation is partnered with our four middle schools to focus on literacy improvements through the Rural Life Grant and the Strong Start Network, and at the high school level, all four high schools are partnered with the Niswonger STEM Grant.
Save the Children partners with six of the seven elementary schools – Baileyton, Camp Creek, Chuckey, Doak, Mosheim and Nolachuckey – to provide both in-school and after school literacy supports. The LEAPS Grant allows for a before and after school program at McDonald Elementary School. The Greene LEAF foundation works alongside the system to help secure additional funding for projects and programs that support our students and teachers.
When considering opportunities to succeed, the Greene County School System works to help not only prepare students for academic success, but also to provide programs which support students in other important areas for success. The Greene Reads Community Collaborative has goals to support students for kindergarten readiness and third grade success. Several community organizations have come alongside the collaborative to promote events and activities that provide information and support to families for their child’s success.
The Save the Children Early Steps program works with families of students from 0-5 to provide resources, training, and support to help students enter school kindergarten ready. Early Steps Coordinators and the Kindergarten Readiness Ambassador visit with families in their home and in centralized locations to meet parents where they are in supporting their children.
The Family Resource Center continues to partner with the Greene County Schools and other community organizations to assess and meet the needs of students and families with the goal of helping to eliminate barriers to student success by providing direct services of basic needs and assisting in referral to local agencies. Additional guidance counselors at the high school level to assist juniors and seniors with college and career planning have been made possible through a partnership with the Niswonger Foundation.
For more information about Greene County Schools, visit www.greenek12.org.