Guide, Cultivate, Succeed — that is the motto of the Greene County School System.
During the current school year, the system celebrated success when recognized as an Exemplary District by the Tennessee Department of Education. Additionally, nine schools were recognized as Reward Schools by the Department. Those schools included Camp Creek Elementary, Chuckey Elementary, Doak Elementary, Chuckey Doak Middle School, North Greene Middle School, South Greene Middle School, West Greene Middle School, Chuckey Doak High School, and South Greene High School. It is only with the hard work and dedication of faculty, staff, administration, Board of Education, and students of Greene County that achievements like these are happening, and students are closing gaps and cultivating strong futures for themselves.
Guiding students into the future with a focus on strong academic standards, social and emotional wellness, and career awareness and preparation is foundational to the efforts of the Greene County School System. Providing students with strong core instruction as well as additional opportunities for academic support that include interventions during school with response to intervention and summer learning camps are a couple of the methods of supporting student academics. Federal funding from the ESSER grant has been utilized to add additional tutors at schools to provide extra tutoring hours for students to help address lingering learning loss from the pandemic.
Students in middle and high school have opportunities to explore a variety of college and career possibilities through interest surveys, CTE courses, guest speakers, and college and career exploration. Greene County Schools is also finalizing plans for an Innovative Schools Grant which will add resources to our high schools and middle schools to support career and technical education programming for all students.
Every school in Greene County is currently going through the process of becoming trained in trauma informed practices to effectively support the social and emotional wellness of the students and staff of Greene County. Four schools are in their second year of training, while all remaining schools have begun their first year of training.
These are just a few of the ways that Greene County is working to GUIDE students forward.
Strong partnerships continue to be cultivated in order to help meet the needs of the students in Greene County. Some key partnerships in Greene County include:
- Save the Children School Age Programming – Offering before, during, and after school programming at six of the seven elementary schools including Baileyton, Camp Creek, Chuckey, Doak, Mosheim, and Nolachuckey;
- The LEAPS Grant – Offering before and after school programming at McDonald Elementary;
- Niswonger Foundation — STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Grant focused on science, technology, engineering, and math for middle and high schools, focused on educator professional learning, student out-of-school time enrichment activities, and advanced coursework; Project On Track Grant focused on low-ratio, high-impact tutoring for reading and math in the elementary and middle schools; and additional guidance counselors for college and career planning for juniors and seniors
- Greene LEAF Foundation – Education foundation working alongside the system to help secure supplementary funding for projects and programs that support students and teachers
The most important partnerships that we cultivate are the relationships with parents, as we work with them daily to help their child grow into the citizens who will make decisions for our county in the future. Greene County Schools will continue to CULTIVATE these and other partnerships in order to support students and the faculty and staff as we move forward in the mission to prepare students for their future.
Preparing for success begins early in Greene County and encompasses stakeholders outside the walls of the school buildings. Programs like the Save the Children Early Steps for School Success Program serves families with expectant mothers and children 0-5 to provide resources, training, and support to help students enter school kindergarten ready. The Early Steps Coordinators and the Kindergarten Readiness Ambassador visit with families in their home and in centralized locations to meet parents where they are in supporting their children.
The Greene Reads Community Collaborative has goals created by the group to provide activities to support the school system and community awareness of literacy activities. Several community organizations and community members have joined the collaborative and are working alongside to promote literacy through activities including hosting literacy events, adding books to the local StoryWalk in Mosheim, and donating/distributing books for the various Book Boxes located at local business.
The Greene County Family Resource Center continues to partner with Greene County Schools and other community organizations to assess and meet the needs of students and families with the goal of helping to eliminate barriers to student success by providing direct services of basic needs and assisting with referrals to local agencies.
In order to SUCCEED it truly does take a village and Greene County Schools is working to create a village of dedicated stakeholders to help all of our students succeed.
In order to GUIDE students into the future, CULTIVATE them as our most valuable resource, and for them to truly SUCCEED, we must have the dedication and drive of our faculty, staff, and administrators. Greene County Schools is blessed with the best when it comes to this! None of our programs or plans could come to fruition without them, and none of our successes can be attributed to anything less than this amazing workforce!