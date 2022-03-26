Advancing with vision in a challenging environment might very well characterize Greene County’s perspective position today from just one year ago.
Despite the continued challenges and surges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene County accomplished a great deal since last year’s publication of “Perspectives,” with the main focuses being broadband, Greene Valley property action, water and sewer infrastructure, business and industry recruitment and retention, and long-range vision and planning.
On the subject of broadband, the county saw the initiation of a collaborative plan with the Town of Greeneville and the Greeneville Energy Authority to maximize the use of available infrastructure grant dollars to partner and deliver broadband internet across Greene County.
We see this one endeavor as a game-changer to take Greene County to the next level of competition for business and industry recruitment, education delivery and improvement, local economic development growth, and overall improvement in our community’s quality of life through diversified jobs with growing wages.
We took aggressive action to secure and develop property at Greene Valley.
Leaders of the Town of Greeneville, City of Tusculum, and Greene County, along with David Hawk, our state representative, and our State Sen. Steve Southerland, worked a plan and held many discussions with Governor Lee, multiple state commissioners and agency leaders to make this our No. 2 pick for advancing Greene County.
This action establishes local control over the future destiny of most of the land there.
Ongoing ideas and discussions are optimistic that a TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) will be constructed there. Governor Lee’s budget, if passed, earmarks nearly $30 million for this technical education center project that would serve the region and fill a much-needed role in the training of service and technology jobs.
The county committed to improving water and sewer infrastructure.
With the announcement of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA funds), Greene County has vigorously sought to parlay the original $13.5 million allocation it received into larger amounts of available funds for use on aging and insufficient utility water lines.
To guide and entice counties and municipalities, the state government is making more grant funding available for these types of specific projects. So far in 2021-2022, Greene County has committed sufficient funding as a percentage match to get an additional $7.7 million for these water and sewer projects.
Once again, we feel these commitments enhance Greene County’s economic development position now and in the future, with a specific vision to capture revenue along Greene County’s portion of Interstate 81.
We forged ahead when it comes to businesses and industry expansion, recruitment, and retention.
Cooperation and collaboration between the municipalities and Greene County, combined with the relentless, proactive enthusiasm of the Greene County Partnership, has resulted in nearly 10 major new businesses and industries or expansions across the county.
Our leaders have carefully evaluated the “good growth” needed and wanted for investment in Greene County, and this evaluation is providing diversity in our economy that provides a measure of protection when the overall economy weakens in the future.
We have made strides in our long-range vision and planning for the future of Greene County.
Greene County has aggressively pursued available grant funding in several areas.
These available monies have been invaluable to help upgrade critical services like turnout gear for our volunteer fire departments; replace aging equipment like ambulances, HVAC units, security equipment, etc.; assisted in service delivery efficiencies at Solid Waste, transfer station operations and recycling; and enhanced courthouse security with technology that provides for remote arraignments.
This focus on long-range vision and planning resulted in the county’s ownership of the former Takoma Hospital for use as an administrative office complex.
The 110,000-square-foot facility acquired for just $30 per square foot is being renovated to provide much needed space to multiple departments, especially the Sheriff’s Office, and once completed it will provide for the consolidation of multiple offices into one space. This will reduce the financial burden of maintaining multiple facilities, while providing flexibility for an ever-increasing inmate population.
Leaders are in discussions to perhaps offer space for some Town of Greeneville government functions to serve the public better and more conveniently.
Greene County has made numerous smaller, but just as important strides, as it looks toward a bright future including managing revenues and resources responsibly to maintain Greene County’s strong financial position, maintain facilities, replace equipment when needed, enhance pay and incentives for our employees, and continue to provide reliable, efficient, and effective services to the best residents in the state.