With the quick turn of events in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, 2020 was a signature year for fundraising for the Greene County Schools System. Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, raised alone and in partnership with other government and nonprofit organizations, more than $600,000 to purchase computers, software licenses, casing, connectivity equipment, scientific calculators and headphones for students across Greene County
According to Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, additional donations are currently being solicited from local businesses and individuals.
“Anyone who wants to support the Greene County School System can support this campaign,” said Richey. “While we are thrilled to have reached this milestone, there is much more to be done to give our students their best chance.
“Donations are welcome in all dollar amounts. The $25 gift is as valuable to fund the project as a larger contribution. Funds are still needed to improve connectivity and to repair and replace devices as they age out.”
She added that 2020 was a year of unparalleled generosity. In addition to several large corporate, business and individual donations, many gave small gifts that enabled Greene LEAF to meet needs such as connectivity scholarships, calculators and headphones for kindergarteners.
“The Greene LEAF Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude to everyone who supported the Greene County Schools in this year of endless challenges. This community responded to our needs with a great deal of generosity and compassion,” said Richey.
Since its inception, Greene LEAF has undertaken a fundraising drive, provided hundreds of computers and tablets for schools each year, supported a variety of initiatives focused on literacy and started an awards program to recognize notable Greene County School System alumni.
The founding members of Greene LEAF were concerned citizens who came together to form a nonprofit organization. The purpose of the organization is to assist the Greene County School System’s teachers, staff and students with projects and needs above and beyond what tax revenues can provide. The Greene LEAF Board has set out three primary goals for the next three years – supporting literacy programs, providing support to increase student access to technology in and out of the classroom, and supporting arts education
The Greene County School System is one of the most resource-challenged school systems in the State of Tennessee, serving students from the region’s neediest families. Of the students served, 75.4 percent qualify for the free/reduced school lunch program. Additionally, 20.8 percent of students are classified as being from households below the poverty rate.
Greene LEAF is a nonprofit organization developed by community leaders to bridge the gap of funding for materials and programming not supplied by local government. The organization’s mission is to serve as an advocate for creating a premier educational environment for the students of Greene County through raising funds for literacy programs and technology initiatives.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Richey at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.