Greene LEAF, the Foundation for Greene County Schools, continued to support programs of the Greene County School System in 2021.
While efforts in 2020 helped the schools reach the milestone of one device for each student in the system, work continues on upgrading outdated devices, providing support with Internet connectivity, as well as supporting literacy and arts education programs. Additional donations are currently being solicited from local businesses and individuals.
Anyone who wants to support the Greene County School System can support this campaign. While we are thrilled to have reached this milestone, there is much more to be done to give our students their best chance.
Funds from the Foundation not only support the Greene County Schools technology program, but also provide funding for the Magic Book Bus program and have worked over the past three years to provide resources to music and band programs at every school in the system.
This was the first year the foundation was able to make teacher grants through the Clark Justis Teacher Appreciation Grant Fund. Three teachers received grants that provided additional resources for their classrooms. Recipients included Michelle Phillips, librarian at South Greene Middle Schools, Donna Reed, special education teacher at West Greene High School and Pam Foister, art teacher at Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
Donations are welcome in all dollar amounts. The $25 gift is as valuable to fund the project as a larger contribution. Funds are still needed to improve connectivity and to repair and replace devices as they age out.
The Greene LEAF board of directors wishes to express its gratitude to everyone who supported the Greene County Schools in this year of endless challenges. This community responded to our needs with a great deal of generosity and compassion.
Since its inception, Greene LEAF has undertaken a fundraising drive, provided hundreds of computers and tablets for schools each year, supported a variety of initiatives focused on literacy and coordinated grant funding to support music and band programs in every school.
The founding members of Greene LEAF were concerned citizens who came together to form a nonprofit organization. The purpose of the organization is to assist the Greene County School System’s teachers, staff and students with projects and needs above and beyond what tax revenues can provide. The Greene LEAF board has set out three primary goals for the next three years – supporting literacy programs, providing support to increase student access to technology in and out of the classroom, and supporting arts education
The Greene County School System is one of the most resource-challenged school systems in the State of Tennessee, serving students from the region’s neediest families. Of the students served, 75.4 percent qualify for the free/reduced school lunch program. Additionally, 20.8 percent of students are classified as being from households below the poverty rate.
Greene LEAF is a nonprofit organization developed by community leaders to bridge the gap of funding for materials and programming not supplied by local government. The organization’s mission is to serve as an advocate for creating a premier educational environment for the students of Greene County through raising funds for literacy programs and technology initiatives.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.