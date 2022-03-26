The past year has certainly been filled with unprecedented challenges, but Greeneville City Schools’ students and staff certainly have much to be proud of.
Chief among the accomplishments is that Greeneville City Schools earned Level 5 academic growth, the highest level of growth, as a district during a global pandemic. Level 5 growth reflects that students showed significant growth above expectations when compared with their peers as measured by the Tennessee Valued Added Assessment System (TVAAS). Also, Greeneville High School ranked in the top ten in the state in six subject areas on End of Course (EOC) exams.
Additionally, Greeneville City Schools was ranked the fourth best public school district in Tennessee by the 2022 Niche Rankings. The district ranked the best school system in the Kingsport/First TN Region and ranked in the top 5% of school systems nationwide. Greeneville City Schools has been consistently ranked among the top five districts in the state by this organization. Finder.com named Greeneville City Schools the top school district in America to purchase an affordable home. Finder analyzed 13,506 school districts and filtered those rated an “A+” on Niche.com’s list of Best School Districts in America. Greeneville City Schools also ranked in the top 10 in the state in graduation rate.
Challenge oftentimes leads to innovation. One such innovation during the past year was that GCS partnered with Bristol City Schools to offer a fully online K-12 learning experience. TOPS @Greeneville opened in the fall of 2021 and provided students and parents, not only in Greeneville and Greene County but across the state, an opportunity to participate in virtual learning. While virtual learning is not for every student and family, some students thrive in this environment.
Another new and exciting opportunity for students was the addition of the Tango Flight program at the Greene Technology Center (GTC). Tango Flight is a high school class which provides a college-level curriculum with practical, hands-on experience building an airplane. Students learn about aviation and aerospace engineering as they work alongside seasoned aviation mentors. Students in the class may go on to pursue further education and careers in engineering, manufacturing, aviation mechanics, or as pilots. GTC is the 11th school in the country and the first in the state of Tennessee to offer this exciting cutting-edge curriculum.
Greeneville City Schools is committed to providing opportunities for students to not only excel in academics, but also in the arts, athletics, and extracurricular activities. Excellence in all Endeavors is the motto that frames this work. During the past year, Greeneville City Schools experienced success in these areas.
The GHS Pride of the Devils Band finished seventh in the Division II State Marching Competition, its highest finish to date. The GHS Chorus had 19 upperclassmen eligible for the All-East Honor Choir including two alternates. This is the highest number from any school in East Tennessee.
The GHS Boys Basketball team won the TSSAA Class AA Basketball State Championship. The GHS Wresting Team recently won the TSSAA Class A Traditional State Wrestling Championship. The GHS Boys and Girls Soccer teams were both TSSAA state semifinalists in their respective classes.
The GHS Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp (AFJROTC) recently completed their annual inspection and earned an overall result of “Exceeds Standards.” This is the highest rating attainable.
Greeneville Middle School had two student artists whose work was accepted into the 16th Annual East TN Regional Student Art Exhibition at the Knoxville Museum of Art. The GMS Baseball team was a TMSAA state semifinalist.
These are a few of the outstanding performances by our GHS and GMS teams and does not begin to touch the numerous individual performances and accolades received by our students.
These are only a few highlights of the many ways that all Greeneville City Schools educators overcame the challenges to provide a high-quality educational experience for all students. I am extremely proud of each educator for their dedication and hard work during a year like no other we have experienced.