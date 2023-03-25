The 2021-22 school year was a highly successful year for Greeneville City Schools (GCS).
Greeneville City Schools was recognized as an Exemplary District by the Tennessee Department of Education, the highest designation awarded to districts. GCS was one of 16 districts, out of a total of 146 districts statewide, to earn this top designation. This is the third time the district has achieved Exemplary District status, previously being recognized in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
The Tennessee Department of Education recognized five GCS schools (EastView Elementary School, Hal Henard Elementary School, Highland Elementary School, Tusculum View Elementary School, and Greeneville High School) as Reward Schools. Five Reward Schools are the most Reward Schools recognized in GCS since the current criteria for this designation was implemented in 2016-17.
The Tennessee Department of Education also recognized GCS for Level 5 Growth in Literacy, Numeracy, Literacy and Numeracy Combined, Science, Social Studies, and Composite. GCS was one of nine districts, out of a total of 146 districts statewide, to attain Level 5 Growth in all measured areas. The following schools attained Level 5 Composite Growth: EastView Elementary School, Hal Henard Elementary School, Highland Elementary School, Tusculum View Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Level 5 Growth represents significant evidence that students made more growth than expected.
Greeneville City Schools’ ACT performance ranked in the Top 10% in the state. Additionally, Greeneville City Schools was ranked among the Top 10 best school districts in Tennessee and among the Top 6% best school districts in America by the 2023 Niche Rankings.
As GCS strives for excellence in all endeavors, 2021-22 was also an exceptional year for student accomplishment in athletics and extra-curricular activities, having won state championships and achieved numerous top-10 finishes in the state in multiple sports and activities.
These are only a few highlights of the many ways that Greeneville City Schools educators work to provide a world-class educational experience for all students.
I am extremely proud of our students and educators for their dedication, hard work, and accomplishments during the 2021-22 school year.
I am also very honored and humbled to serve as director of such an outstanding school system that values excellence and equity for ALL students.
We deeply appreciate the trust and the outstanding support the Greeneville community has given to our school system. These accomplishments would not be possible without your support.