Martin Luther King Jr. is famously quoted as saying, “The ultimate measure of a person is not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand at times of challenge and controversy.” I think this quote is quite applicable to the past year. Having school during a global pandemic has certainly been a challenge, but students, parents/guardians, caregivers, community organizations, and Greeneville City School employees have all stepped up and risen to meet the challenges of this pandemic.
We received our first communication about the coronavirus from the Tennessee Department of Health on Feb. 28, 2020 and the first case in the Northeast Region was reported in Sullivan County on March 10. On March 13, 2020, the last day before spring break began, we held a leadership team meeting, which included safety team members from each school, to discuss the coronavirus and the preparedness steps we were taking in response to the virus. At that time, public health officials were monitoring, but not recommending school closure. On Monday, March 16, 2020, we received communication from Gov. Bill Lee urging every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020, and remain closed through March 31, 2020. Subsequently, Governor Lee extended the recommended closure through April 24, 2020. On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Governor Lee called on all schools in Tennessee to remain closed for the rest of the academic year. These events set in motion some extraordinary events over the next several months.
During our spring break week of March 16-20, 2020, the School Nutrition staff quickly set to work planning a feeding program to launch on Monday, March 23, 2020, our original scheduled first day back from spring break, at Hal Henard Elementary and Greeneville High School. Delivery was also made available through our transportation department. Meals were made available to anyone 18 and under living in the community. This program continued through the end of June with our school nutrition team preparing and serving over 80,000 meals.
Teachers and instructional staff quickly set to work formulating a remote instructional plan on Monday, March 23, 2020. High school remote learning launched on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 and elementary remote learning launched on Friday, April 3, 2020. From conception to launch, it only took eight and 10 days, respectively, to launch remote learning. Another focus of remote learning was contacting each student and their families to check on their wellbeing and to determine any needs they may have. Additionally, our Family Resource Center director worked with families in need of additional assistance due to layoffs and other hardships for families.
School administrators and the IT Department sprang into action making sure every student had a device and connectivity at home. With the support of individuals and industry our chief technology officer deployed MiFi devices to students and staff that did not have reliable internet in their home. Tech leaders at each school and the IT Department launched a help desk that was available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. initially to meet students, parents, and staff technology needs. Also, tutorial videos were developed and made available on the GCS website.
Schools developed creative ways to celebrate students at the end of the 2019-20 school year with drive-through events, parades, and virtual programs. Even with schools shut down, the focus remained on celebrating student accomplishment. While graduation ceremonies were delayed, we were able to have a full in-person graduation ceremony in Burley Stadium with spectators.
Our custodial team has done a phenomenal job keeping our buildings clean and sanitized. They researched to make sure that our cleaning products were safe, but effective, and learned how to use electrostatic sprayers to aid in whole room disinfection. Our maintenance team has done a fantastic job keeping everything in optimal working condition. They quickly built sanitation stations to deploy in all buildings, researched and deployed HEPA filters on all HVAC units, and made sure that the air exchange functionality of all units was working properly.
As the 2019-20 year wrapped up, the summer was spent in planning how to make our online learning even better. Teachers spent the summer involved in professional development and planning for instruction in a variety of modes to ensure that we could meet student needs. Throughout this entire process, teachers have been resilient, creative, and innovative in their instruction and have worked countless extra hours to deliver the instruction their students needed. They have done an outstanding job adapting to the ever-changing situations, while providing an excellent education for our students.
The Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools was developed in June, approved in mid-July, and has been updated as more information about COVID-19 has become available. School Nurses have done an amazing job contact tracing, screening and evaluating students and staff, in addition to the normal medical procedures they routinely perform to keep students and staff as healthy as possible this year.
As we reach the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely proud of the way Greeneville City Schools students and staff have responded to this public health emergency. It is a situation that no one working in public education today has faced in their lifetime, but it is clear where GCS has stood during these times of challenge and controversy. Greeneville City Schools has remained focused on its mission which is “Cultivate the Mind and Impact the Heart through Excellence and Equity.”