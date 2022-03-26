Seventy-seven years ago on March 30, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman agreed to purchase East Tennessee Light and Power, which was the beginning of the Greeneville Light and Power System.
Although we continue to do business as the Greeneville Light and Power System, we officially became the Greeneville Energy Authority on July 1, 2019.
Many things have transpired over these 77 years, but I believe a decision of similar significance was made by the Greeneville Energy Authority (GEA) board on December 27, 2021. That was when the GEA board approved a plan to begin offering broadband services to the central portion of Greene County roughly bounded by the city limits of Greeneville.
We hope to be providing broadband services in this area by the end of 2023, and we will be pursuing grants and evaluating the possibility of expanding beyond this area as time progresses.
If that was all that we had going, it would probably be enough, but there is much more.
In June of 2021, GEA entered into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Silicon Ranch to generate solar energy in Greene County that will serve GEA customers. This generation should come on line before the end of 2022. That will mark the first time in our history that any portion of our energy will be supplied by an entity other than TVA.
We continue improving our electric system through ongoing capital projects.
Some of the key projects in the coming year will be the completion of the rebuild of our Mohawk substation, the construction of our new Chuckey Highway substation and the rebuilding of distribution lines along Chuckey Pike and Kingsport Highway. These projects will enable GEA to continue to provide the high degree of reliability that our customers have come to expect.
Finally, the Town of Greeneville has expressed an interest in purchasing the GEA building on College Street. Although this building has served our needs for many years, we will be evaluating the possibility of relocating these personnel to our operations facility on 11E as part of the big picture of beginning to offer broadband services and addressing the needs of our operations assets and personnel.
I recently read a quote that said, “if you are not changing, you are falling behind.” You can be comforted in knowing that we are not falling behind.
The employees of Greeneville Light and Power are always up for a challenge, and we look forward to bringing the same level of service to our broadband offerings as we have with electric services for many years. We thank you for your support as we continue to serve you.