Looking toward the future, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman adopted a wide-reaching strategic plan in December 2021.
The “Greeneville Strategic Plan 2021” includes a new mission statement for the town and sets 10 goals addressing broadband internet, community wellness, election changes, a youth civics shadowing program, downtown redevelopment, and several other topics.
“The strategic plan is the town’s roadmap to the future,” said City Administrator Todd Smith. “It represents input from citizens, strategic partners, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and will set the path for Greeneville to meet challenging goals in the next five to 10 years.”
The new mission statement describes the Town of Greeneville as “Always working to be the most desirable and dynamic small town in Tennessee; a thriving community in which to live, learn, work, and advance business.”
The strategic plan was developed over several months through workshops with both the public and town staff, which were facilitated by the Municipal Technical Advisory Service.
Once the 10 goals were identified, board members voted for their priorities.
The top vote getter was “Work together better (with businesses, the County, other agencies, etc.).”
To achieve this goal community leaders will need to meet monthly or quarterly. The Greene County Partnership president should be a key leader and facilitator of this goal, according to the plan.
“We will know this goal has been completed when we work together to solve common problems, share success stories, share resources, increase efficiencies, etc.,” the plan states.
The second highest vote getter was “Improve our gateways.”
This goal calls for highlighting the entrances to the community, including the airport, downtown, city limits, etc., with attractive, low-maintenance signage by 2025.
Two goals tied for the third highest vote getters: Finish the downtown redevelopment project and connect better with our citizens.
For downtown redevelopment, Phase 1 would be complete by 2023, and Phase 2 within three to eight years, according to the plan.
“This goal will be completed when the downtown provides citizens with a place to be proud of. New infrastructure will be in place and will provide for growth. Shopping, dining, and residential will be the focus points of the development,” the plan states.
To connect better with our citizens, a marketing plan will be developed by summer 2022, addressing the town’s website, use of social media, and dissemination of more positive but important news in a variety of modes of communication.
The next goal on the list of priorities is to develop a civics shadowing program for youth by the 2022-2023 school year.
This goal will be considered complete when a 10– to 12-member, active youth commission is in place. Their activities will include: an annual project, job-shadowing opportunities with town employees, an annual roundtable-style workshop with the BMA, holding regular gatherings, and piggy-backing on the Youth Leadership Program of the Greene County Partnership.
Next in priority is the goal of moving to four-year staggered terms of office. Strategies include community discussion, an MTAS study, and compiling any changes to the Town Charter by December 2022.
The next two goals also tied in priority: Facilitate reasonably priced broadband throughout the community and have MTAS study the arrangement of the water and sewer utility.
For broadband, a business plan will be developed by January 2023, grant funding will be sought for serving 10,000 customers of Greeneville Energy Authority by 2027, and a long-range plan would serve all GEA customers by 2036, according to the plan.
The study of the water and sewer utility will benchmark other similarly sized communities to determine the most appropriate changes (if any) to deliver services to customers. The study will be complete by end of 2022, and any Town Charter changes will be considered by the end of 2023 for the 2024 session of the state legislature.
And finally are the goals of expanding the town’s Wellness Program to the community at large and studying redistricting and/or moving to at-large elections.
For wellness, the town will compile data on the benefits of its Wellness Program into a presentation to give 50 Greeneville-based businesses and groups by July 2023. Also, the Town will seek grant funding to host a regional wellness forum by Fall 2023.
For election redistricting, town staff will work with MTAS to study at-large elections and potentially changing or removing wards by the end of 2022.
The Greeneville Strategic Plan 2021 also includes three goals for the Greene County Partnership: Attract remote workers, continue business recruitment, and help small businesses.
For the full text of the Greeneville Strategic Plan 2021, please visit www.greenevilletn.gov and click “About Us.”