In the harvest field now ripened
There’s a work for all to do;
Hark! the voice of God is calling
To the harvest calling you.
Little is much when God is in it,
Labor not for wealth or fame;
There’s a crown, and you can win it,
If you go in Jesus’ name.
Does the place you’re called to labor
Seem too small and little known?
It is great if God is in it,
And He’ll not forget His own.
When the conflict here is ended
And our race on earth is run,
He will say, if we are faithful,
”Welcome home, My child, well done!”
— Kittie L. Suffield
When it comes to being a community volunteer, there is so much meaning in the words “little is much.”
A lot of people don’t have extra money to give to community causes, but they can still always do something to help. You may not be able to give money, but you can give your time. Even if you can give a couple of hours a month, it will make a difference.
I started out volunteering in the community in the 1980s when I was working at the cable company. Ronnie Metcalf asked me if I wanted to put together a line dance contest for the upcoming Greene County Fair. I said yes, and 37 years later, I’m still volunteering with the Greene County Fair.
Today, I’m also involved at the state level as well, serving as a member of the board for the Tennessee Association of State Fairs.
My first love is volunteering at the fair. But I’ve also enjoyed seeing all of the positive changes that have taken place in the community through the various volunteer opportunities at the Greene County Partnership. There has been a lot of fun stuff going on there. It’s busy!
I also love being part of other community service projects and organizations, such as Shop With a Cop, the Greeneville Woman’s Club and many others. I also enjoy volunteering with the Vacation Bible School each year at my church, Oak Grove Free Will Baptist.
There are many volunteer opportunities for people to get involved in Greeneville and Greene County. The key is finding what you really love. You really have to find your passion to do what you feel is your calling. Every opportunity to volunteer will not be for you. You have to find something that you are passionate about and that you believe in. Unless you believe in something, it’s hard to convince other people to join the cause.
Another important part of the volunteer experience is to never begin helping a cause by expecting something in return. Honestly, though, I really do get something in return for being a volunteer. I get to see so many positive things happening in the community.
A volunteer heart is a heart that never expects anything in return.You do it for the right reasons; otherwise you won’t enjoy it and you won’t do it for long. You’ve got to do it for the right reasons.
If you don’t enjoy it, then you know it’s time to move on to another volunteer cause.
I like seeing people get involved in the community. I especially like seeing young people become volunteers. If the youth of today don’t get involved, many organizations won’t be around in the future. The legacy people will be gone.