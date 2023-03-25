Trending Recipe Videos



Rhonda Humbert serves as the program director for the Foster Grandparent Program of Greene County. She has served as a Greene County Partnership Ambassador for a number of years, and was presented with the Partnership’s 2022 Champion of the Year award for her extensive community service work. For her longtime volunteer service in the community, she was asked to serve as the grand marshal for the 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade.

Tags

Recommended for you