I never imagined one of my event budgets would include expenses for masks and hand sanitizer, but along came 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a great effect on both community wide events I organize each year for the Town of Greeneville – our American Downtown 4th of July and Midnight On Main New Year’s Eve celebrations.
But thanks to our generous sponsors and hard-working volunteers, we were able to provide modified celebrations and avoid complete cancellations.
Every aspect of our 8th annual American Downtown celebration was modified to meet both state and federal safety protocols.
Midnight On Main was cancelled, except for our ball drop, which was held in a secret remote location and presented virtually.
We did our best to keep everyone safe while finding enjoyable ways to mark these two important holidays for our community.
TENNESSEE PLEDGE
As summer began, Greene County had recorded its first two deaths related to coronavirus, underscoring just how serious the disease could be.
By June 4, Gov. Bill Lee had issued the “Tennessee Pledge,” a sweeping set of protocols for businesses, and other organizations. The Tennessee Pledge originally limited public gatherings to 50 people, a number much lower than the crowd that typically gathers each year at American Downtown.
Among the protocols of the Tennessee Pledge were recommended modifications for “Attractions, Large Venues, and Large Community Events,” addressing attractions like parades, live music, food trucks and firework displays – all aspects of American Downtown.
To follow the Tennessee Pledge, our 4th of July parade was modified to caravan style. Instead of walking groups, floats and other entries that attracted crowds of spectators to Main Street, the parade included just vehicles that traveled past homes and businesses throughout the city.
MASKS AND SANITIZER
Instead of one location for live music and several food trucks, our concerts were held at two separate locations with one food truck at each site. Free masks and hand sanitizer were available at both locations.
At Gosnell’s Stereo and Music, the indoor crowd was limited to 50, and stereo speakers were located outside for overflow audience. Masks were required, and a supply of free patriotic masks hand sewn at Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center were available at the door.
The stage was modified with a large plexiglass panel to serve as a barrier between performers and audience members. The Tennessee Pledge recommended these barriers because, “research and the CDC suggests that activities like singing or using a projected voice may project respiratory droplets in greater quantity and over greater distance, increasing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
NEW ART CONTEST
Our American Downtown Kids Zone, which normally features inflatables and interactive games, was canceled.
As a safe alternative for kids, a new Superhero Art Contest was created by my niece, Khloe Overbay.
A total of 28 kids and teens ages 6-17 entered drawings or coloring pages that represented their ideas of superheroes.
Prizes were awarded during the celebration by Mayor W.T. Daniels at Hardin Park, our other concert location.
Khloe and I hope to continue the youth art contest this year, even if the regular Kids Zone is able to return to the celebration.
American Downtown concluded as normal with our spectacular fireworks show at Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium.
Our audience did a great job of social distancing by staying in their cars or bringing chairs and blankets to gather in small groups.
GOODBYE 2020
For New Year’s Eve, my sponsors and I didn’t feel comfortable having our 2020-21 celebration.
Midnight On Main typically attracts a packed crowd to the Main Street area of the General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Co. and the Capitol Theatre.
Social distancing would be nearly impossible, especially during our spectacular fireworks show launched above Main Street.
After speaking with our sponsors, it dawned on me that one very important part of our celebration, our annual Ball Drop, could be held without monetary sponsorship.
Our ball was made years ago by maintenance employees of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department, and the ceremony is powered by a crew from the Greeneville Light & Power System.
For 2020-21, the Ball Drop was held in an undisclosed location and was streamed live on the Town of Greeneville’s Facebook page. More than 200 viewers watched the live broadcast, and to date, the video has garnered approximately 2,400 views.
The ball is lowered each year during the 10-second countdown to the new year at midnight, and it contains people’s New Year’s Resolutions. This ceremony also included everyone’s goodbye wishes for 2020.
The resolutions and wishes were placed inside the ball during the ceremony by Mayor and First Lady W.T. and Andy Daniels.
The resolutions are collected each year during the celebration, but this year’s messages were collected online through the town’s website. I’m hoping to use both collection methods for the 2021 celebration.
CENSUS EVENTS
Two additional community events I was planning were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Both were celebrations related to the 2020 U.S. Census.
The first one, a family event called Lucky Spring Break, was scheduled for March 17 at Creamy Cup to raise awareness of the importance of completing the Census.
Just a few days before the event, the pandemic hit the United States, and Gov. Lee issued a State of Emergency on March 12.
The other Census event was a celebration scheduled for Nov. 21, but I tested positive with a mild case on Nov. 16.
I’m hoping to reschedule our Census celebration in the near future.
While the pandemic has been a challenge, we have tried to modify our events to avoid canceling while keeping everyone safe.
I truly hope our 2021 celebrations can return to normal.