I am often asked, “How was your first year at the Greene County Partnership?”
Obviously, it had challenges and was a very different year than I had envisioned and planned. Fortunately my experience prepared me for crisis management. Granted, no one is prepared for a global pandemic. Einstein is credited with the quote, ”Out of crisis comes opportunity.”
In addition to the danger of contracting COVID, The Partnership also faced a potential financial crisis. Reviewing the financial support from both our municipalities and supporters, there had been a steady decline in support. Over 50% of our funding is through memberships, donations and fundraising, so imagine the thoughts that I had when Gov. Lee issued his executive order to shut our businesses down.
Through disciplined cost control measures, continued local support and the assistance of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), we held the status quo. We still are appreciative of the support that was provided to the Greene County Partnership. Again, thank you!
My prior work experience prepared me for the challenges a global pandemic would present, and it also presented the “opportunity.” As we were unfortunately having to cancel our regularly scheduled events, the team at the Partnership embraced innovation and executed a plan that was literally day to day. We transitioned to the new norm of too many Zooms and managed to launch programming that supported our community needs.
Additionally we were very aggressive in our economic development efforts and assisted local manufacturing with organic growth and grant opportunities from state and local initiatives. My perspective of how my first year as the leader of the Greene County Partnership is very good.
SECOND YEAR PERSPECTIVE
We began year two continuing our efforts to provide information on COVID protocols and safety to the community. The Partnership still faced the challenge of funding. Fortunately we did qualify for the PPP as part of the CARES Act, and through increased marketing efforts, we were able to meet our obligations.
As I state very publicly and proudly, we live in an amazing community. All 632 square miles of Greene County. Through the pandemic the generosity, caring spirit and commitment to our community was reinforced.
As expected, our small businesses were immediately impacted. However we were able to launch our Small Business Grant through the Greene County Partnership Foundation. The immediate financial support and generosity was demonstrated as we raised $103,000 in less than three weeks. We have been able to award 50% of the funding to our small businesses.
Our manufacturing sector was immediately impacted as we watched our unemployment rate skyrocket to double digit numbers, but through great leadership amongst our manufacturers, COVID protocols and creative scheduling quickly allowed our workforce to return to work. Collaboration amongst the industries for best practices was key to stabilizing our economy.
Lastly, Greene County supported our local economy. In addition to Greene County capitalizing on the recently passed legislation to retain online sales tax, our community supported our local stores as well. Our sales tax year-over-year increased in a very positive and aggressive double-digit percentage as we lead the region in year-over-year growth.
Greene County supported Greene County. My perspective on our community has not changed during the pandemic or post pandemic but only strengthened. We are blessed with natural beauty, a community of kind and caring individuals and a “can-do” spirit that was demonstrated through many actions of giving of monies, time and talents.
OPPORTUNITIES
According to the quote by Albert Einstein, the second part of a crisis is opportunity.
We, as a community, have the opportunity to capitalize on this crisis for the betterment of our community. The increased awareness of the diversity of the eateries and shopping has been beneficial to our community. Local sales tax revenues support local initiatives such as schools, roads and tourism. These are all important to our economic development strategy.
Did you know it is not manufacturing that is the number one economy in Tennessee? Agriculture is number one, and number two is tourism. Right or wrong regarding the federal monies that are flowing to communities, Greene County has and will continue to benefit from the passage of the Stimulus Package. These monies will allow for upgrades to our schools and infrastructure.
A strong small business economy coupled with a vibrant downtown is an important component to economic development. As we slowly recover from the pandemic, we are seeing a renewed level of interest in downtown and our community that we have not seen in decades. Supporting our businesses, volunteering with the organizations that promote the economic development and beautification of our downtown is vital.
Additionally we continue to work towards certifications that only further enhance our opportunities for new business and industries. One such is our TVA Sustainability Community certification. In 2017, Greene County was awarded a Silver Community designation, and we were able to be recognized again as a TVA Sustainability Community. This is a great honor for a community the size of Greene County and especially as we continue to work to diversify our already global manufacturing base. Note, you can apply as a municipality or as a county. Companies want to relocate where communities are engaged in green initiatives to improve the quality of life and the environment in which they live.
One of our key opportunities is the continued development and retention of our workforce. Currently, we have approximately 1,200-plus people who leave Greene County each morning to work in surrounding counties. Retaining our talented residents to work in Greene County strengthens our reputation and provides a competitive advantage.
Lastly, working to provide a more diverse manufacturing base coupled with having the certified sites and building inventory is another opportunity. Currently, companies entertaining relocating or expanding to a new community desire a pre-existing building. The average size is 100,000 square feet with expansion capabilities. Currently, we do not have that space.
Our opportunity at the GCP is to work with state and local officials to identify the optimal location and secure funding. We have recently applied for grants as well as entry to programs to accomplish both goals. These are not overnight accomplishments but mid- to long-term strategies.
What is my perspective on our opportunities for our community? I believe we are poised to return downtown to a vibrant, fun, opportunity district. I also think that we have a commodity — land — that no one else in northeast Tennessee has as much opportunity. This positions Greene County for the recruitment of the right industry for our citizens — industry that respects our surroundings yet improves the quality of life for the employees and supports the community.
2022 AND BEYOND
The mantra for the Greene County Partnership in 2021 was “Finish Strong! Start Strong!” The “Finish Strong” refers to the end of 2020 and the “Start Strong” referred to the start of 2021. Despite the many challenges of COVID and the impact on our programming in 2020, we built a positive momentum to carry us into 2021.
In May, we decided with some angst and trepidation to host the 26th Annual Iris Festival. It was the first major community event in the region. It was a tremendous success and launched us to a great year in 2021.
We carried the momentum into 2022 and are very excited about what lies ahead. The economy continues to be strong despite recent global events and we have many jobs in all sectors that continue to need to be filled. Our community survived the loss of Philips and tobacco to our economy plus the “Great Recession.” We now can add the global pandemic to our list.
The Greene County Partnership will continue to provide programming to assist our small businesses. We will continue to work to provide entertainment opportunities such as the Iris Festival, Wings and Wheels and the NCJAA DIII World Series Memorial Day weekend, as well as new events in 2022.
We will continue to work with other organizations that make us a more viable community. Collaborating with other organizations to assist in their sustainability and growth is a part of our strategic plan.
We capitalized on the success of summer to enhance our Shop Small event that had a great opening with the “I DIG Greeneville” Depot Street project launch. Recognizing an impact to those business on Depot Street as well as those impacted by all the road improvements, the Greene County Partnership Foundation was able to extend the Small Business Grant to those impacted by this inconvenience and disruption.
Again, we received anonymous donations to support the expansion of the program. We have since modified the “I Dig Greeneville” campaign from being just a Depot Street marketing campaign to “I Dig Greene County!” Recently during our visit to see our elected officials in Nashville, these buttons were distributed with a very positive reception.
Greeneville/Greene County also recently hosted the state “Keep Tennessee Beautiful” state-wide launch. This honor is a result of the leadership of Jennifer Wilder and her efforts with Keep Greene Beautiful. We will continue to promote all of our programing and work to modify as we adjust to our new norm.
Lastly, we are diligently working to align better with our state agencies, increase our engagement with all our representatives (state and federal) and to build a system for industry recruitment. As mentioned, we recently made the trip to Nashville to promote Greene County and request for funding. We are fighting for every dollar to enhance our community in all areas.
We specifically have been working on Greene Valley, a new TCAT facility and tourism funding. We continue to work with state and local officials to develop the best plan that we all will be comfortable with and proud of. Building a TCAT facility in Greene County will allow our citizens to gain additional skill certifications without having to commute to Morristown and/or Elizabethton. Additionally, we are working with DIDD (TN Depart of Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities) to redevelop the former Greene Valley Campus.
Increased funding for tourism would allow Greene County to develop our outdoor recreation economy that has not been developed, as well as improve upon our historic tourism base. Outdoor tourism/recreation is an untapped revenue source for our Greene County.
From my perspective, the future is bright. Did we encounter some bumps and roadblocks due to COVID? Absolutely! Yet, we were able to take make the best out of a bad situation. We are a strong community comprised of amazing talent and compassionate people. We are surrounded by majestic mountains and beautiful rivers and streams. From my perspective, we are poised to achieve the goals and dreams that we all want for our community and I look forward to that day soon.