When looking at a community, some of the things that come to mind first are school systems and available jobs. Then we think of real estate values and availability. We often look at dining and retail choices. Finally, we may consider the amount of opportunity available for the arts.
Even though they are one of the last considerations for most folks, and one of the first areas that is cut when funding education, the arts play a vital role in our existence. Industry and retail help us make a living, but the arts help us make a life.
In addition to Tusculum University offerings, Greeneville is fortunate to have cultural opportunities that enrich the community as well as attract tourist dollars from the surrounding area. Music and movie venues offer choices for date nights and get-togethers for friends. Comedy and theatrical presentations are available, both by amateur and professional performers. Murals and art installations beautify our neighborhood and present an attractive face to visitors.
Besides providing aesthetic value, entertainment, and tourist revenue, the arts offer opportunities for residents of the region to participate and develop their own talents.
Community theatre groups like the Greeneville Theatre Guild and the theatre programs at Tusculum provide an environment for folks to learn about performance art, develop their performing talents, and take part in the production areas beyond the stage. They also encourage creative writing, allowing new plays to be brought to life for the first time.
The Greeneville Arts Council works with local artists and provides opportunities to showcase their work in a gallery setting, allowing others to see and purchase their work. ArtSpace 4 gallery showcases the work of various regional artists as well.
Various painting classes are available in different locations. Greeneville has several music educators who provide individual instruction to help people learn to play instruments and hone their singing skills. Creative writing courses are available at Walters State Community College and Tusculum University. Several dance studios are available for instruction for those wanting to learn to dance.
As the area continues to grow, I hope we see even more additions to the opportunities available to our citizens. The arts hold up a mirror to our lives and help bring us together. They educate and enrich society by providing creative outlets for expression and entertainment. They make us better people and better communities.