Greene County has survived many epidemics in its 238 years. From yellow fever, smallpox, and cholera to the many variants of the flu in 1912, 1918-19, Swine Flu in 1976 and 2008 and now we are facing COVID-19. Those days of polio and TB, with its iron lungs and sanitorium hospitals are a long-gone memory that has faded into time.
It takes time and resiliency to get past a pandemic. It requires sound medical advice and vaccines. It takes a great deal of patience and self-discipline on the part of the population. Better put, if someone pulls you from the water saving you from drowning, don’t think that just because you are all dried off you can go jump back in.
In 1919 Philadelphia had whipped the flu epidemic and decided to celebrate with a parade. Within a week all their hospitals were full again with cases of flu. Like I said, maintain caution after the threat seems well past. I know that is easier said than done. I threw caution to the wind most of last year myself.
A few years ago, a presidential candidate ran on the platform of change. The one thing people hate the most is change. Change is not always a bad thing — it gets you out of your comfort zone and one may find themselves in a better position. Like it or not, COVID has brought a lot of change, most of it is for the betterment of our lives whether we like it or not.
The historic community has had to accept change with all the mandates concerning gatherings. A lot of events were canceled, reunions, gatherings, programs. Museums and entire historic sites were closed. It not only affected us, but every venue where people would gather. A lot of innovative ideas have come from the restrictions.
Schools have gone to online learning, colleges are offering total degree packages electronically. The debate moving forward is whether we need to go back to in-person learning. Do we need brick and mortar buildings in the future? Many businesses have allowed those that can work from home to do so. This has proved to be a cost saver for many companies. Many that were excited to learn or work from home have developed depression from being away from human contact. They simply miss the interaction with others.
Many detested wearing a mask but it has now become a habit and has proven to protect us not only from COVID but from spreading other germs such as the common cold.
I hate meetings and many of the ones I must attend are two, three, four, five and even nine hours away. I did not care for the idea of ZOOM meetings, but you know what, we accomplished the same things as being there in person. The downside is that we can’t get together and eat the night before or after the meetings. The big downside is the loss of personal contact with friends and others at these events. The upside is that I have saved a lot of wear on my car, gas and expensive motel rooms, several meals, and the biggie, time itself.
Some of the SAR chapters that host wreath layings and color guard programs during national events resorted to having them via ZOOM. Again, no long drives, I can sit at home, just dress from the waste up and honor the Patriots and get those national color guard points without leaving the house. Again, an all-day adventure became a couple hours of time without leaving the house. There were days I could do multiple events where before I could have only chosen one.
Museums have developed online visitation with a wealth of new programming since the start of the pandemic. Libraries have put more of their collections online in recent months. When normal operations were taken away, these folks have gotten more creative and therefore more productive towards the needs of patrons. Our own Cox Genealogical Library will still help you with family or local research, just not in person.
When our SAR chapter discontinued regular meetings at a restaurant, our registrar wanted to keep working with potential members on applications. He asked if he could do it at my house and I was okay with that. He would meet with two, three, four, six people at a time and not lose out on their desire to join SAR.
We had a genealogy workshop and I put a table out under a cherry tree that was dubbed the genealogy tree. I ran an extension cord and we had four people with computers researching. Would I have done this without COVID? No. Will I do it again? Yes, this proved to be a nice, relaxed way to do genealogy and work on applications. We provided a sandwich buffet, and it was all a fun time, socially distanced, of course. It was a great, safe, social time.
Some wanted to cancel the Gathering at Sycamore Shoals last September. I chair the committee and said “no.” It was going to happen if I has the only person there. It proved to be a large event as a lot of people came just to get out. Some wore masks, it was outside so distancing was not a problem.
Crockett Days was not canceled and again an outdoor event where people could social distance, wear masks, and hand sanitizer was everywhere. Visitors were kept a safe distance from presenters which worked out better than past years. Visitors were routed around in an orderly fashion instead of scattering to the wind as in the past. It was a successful event that easily could have been canceled.
I have written about some of my group’s adventures having “flash reenactments” and “drive-by wreath layings.” We felt the need to honor our ancestors without endangering the public by advertising these gatherings. We managed to be the most active SAR chapter in the state while not endangering our members or the public. Again, we can plan and execute small events while staying safe and social distancing. This was a change and adapting to the current situation while doing what we enjoy.
Our local Greeneville-Greene County History Museum came up with an innovative idea instead of their annual in-person museum fundraiser. It was called “Dine Around Town” and includes a free meal ticket and several coupons from local businesses good from March 13 to April 30. This program supports not only the museum but helps many local businesses, mostly restaurants, as well.
Speaking of the restaurant industry, they have been among the hardest hit during these difficult days. I have always been a good tipper, but I have been tipping people that I would not have in the past. When driving though a drive though, I have been handing the person at the window back a $5 bill. They are struggling, too. It makes their day and shows that we appreciate them.
When times are tough, we all come together and support each other. That is what we do as a community. I have resolved to read more and watch less TV. That is easier said than done. I think we all miss the interaction with others and that, too, shall return. As for this pandemic, history will record it, and a hundred years from now it will be little noticed. Today, we can still stay in touch, we have our cell phones, our computers, we live in the electronic age. That too could be taken away in an instant. We have become too dependent, too safe in our liberties and in all we possess. Let us be ever diligent, thankful for all we have and enjoy, even if limited for a time in our activities. This pandemic, too, shall be history.