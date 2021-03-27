The days of the calendar for 2021 are beginning to highlight special events in our community once again as the pandemic appears to be declining.
According to information from the U.S. Travel Association, “The pandemic heavily impacted the travel economies of every state and territory. Hawaii suffered the most of any state (-60%) and Mississippi suffered the least (-26%) In total, 18 states and territories experienced a greater than 40% downturn in travel spending”
Travel spending totaled a mere $679 billion in 2020, an unprecedented 42% annual decline (nearly $500 billion) from 2019. International travel and business travel suffered the sharpest declines. International travel spending fell 76% (compared to 34% for domestic travel) while business travel spending fell 70% (compared to 27% for leisure travel).
The local tourism tax figures for 2020 are not available yet, but there will be a significant difference.
Tourism locally was certainly impacted. Elaine Cutshall, general manager of the Hampton Inn, said, “We were drastically affected, especially in the beginning with guests in single digits.” She said they had to lay off all their housekeepers and breakfast staff and did not serve hot food at all. As guests returned, they developed new cleaning procedures which called for a deeper cleaning.
Cutshall said guests were slowly returning, and “We are looking forward to getting back to normal. We love having guests enjoy our community in every way.” She mentioned that one slight advantage has been that when a team comes for any reason, rather than sharing rooms, the athletes are requiring single rooms.”
“Initially it was scary and devastating,” said Pam Sadler, owner of the Nolichuckey Bluffs Bed and Breakfast Cabins. “We completely shut down for six weeks.” However she went on to share that there was a business that was doing some work in the area and desperately needed rooms. “Fortunately, we were able to accommodate these people and it was great.”
She did acknowledge that it is very labor intensive and necessitates lots of planning and extreme flexibility. They do block off rooms two days before and two days after a visit.
During the pandemic, though, Nolichuckey hosted several weddings and there were several elopement packages.
“We are so looking forward though to people wanting to come visit just for fun and enjoyment and to get away for a few days,” said Sadler.
Local attractions were also impacted by the lack of travel guests, with even the Andrew Johnson Visitor sites experiencing a decrease in visitors. However many reported that local individuals took advantage of seeing what’s in their own back yard in order to have something to do. (An example was the walking tour, conducted by Main Street, which had its biggest number of tours ever this past July.)
From the Niswonger Performing Arts Center to the Main Street: Greeneville tours, from the Car Museum to the Greene County History Museum and Greene County Fairgrounds, and certainly restaurants, all were impacted.
However, in a March tourism council virtual meeting, all those participating were full of conversation about their upcoming calendars and expressing confidence that things were returning to a more traditional form of business. The Dickson-Williams Mansion, for example, has several things planned for their 200th Anniversary.
The future looks good for tourism in Greeneville and Greene County.