The Town of Greeneville has reached the pinnacle of its 20/20 vision with numerous achievements in all departments.
The biggest achievements in 2019 were in the areas of Wellness for Town employees and Downtown Redevelopment for the entire community and its visitors.
According to City Administrator Todd Smith, “The purpose of our Downtown Redevelopment is investing public dollars in infrastructure to attract private dollars and to partner with the business community to make downtown thrive.”
The Town held an open house in March 2019 to unveil preliminary streetscape design for the initial phase of redevelopment along Depot Street from Main to Irish streets.
Construction documents are in the final stages, and work could start as early as May, Smith said.
For Wellness, the Town of Greeneville won the statewide 2019 Workplace Wellness Award from the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness.
The award was presented Feb. 22 at a gala event at Graystone Quarry in Franklin as part of the Healthier Tennessee Initiative.
Accepting the award was Tracy Green, wellness coordinator for the Town of Greeneville, accompanied by Smith and Mayor and First Lady W.T. and Andy Daniels.
The town began 2020 with the opening of its employee clinic, offering health care services designed to ensure employees stay healthy in their service to citizens.
Other achievements for the Town over the past year include:
- Facilitation of bringing several new retailers to The Commons shopping center;
- Payment of the final Tax Increment Financing (TIF) payment for the Food City project, meaning all of the incremental property tax now goes back into the city and county general funds;
- Completion of a Fire Training Facility and dedication of a new fire engine;
- Construction of handicap accessible sidewalks in the Carson Street neighborhood;
- Construction of a Parks & Recreation maintenance building by Parks & Rec employees;
- Remodeling of the entrance to the offices of the Greeneville Police Department to improve customer service while enhancing security;
- Implementation of a new fueling program in the Police Department designed to cut fuel costs, lower emissions, and double emergency response times;
- Improvements at the Greeneville Municipal Airport;
- Ongoing work to develop the Greeneville Dog Park; and
- Completion of a pay study designed to both attract and retain quality employees.
‘IT’S THE PEOPLE’
Mayor Daniels, when reflecting on what makes Greeneville a great place to work and live, referenced the excellent school system and strong management of the town’s finances.
Citing the town’s recent financial ratings from S&P Global, Mayor Daniels noted “very strong budgetary flexibility,” “very strong liquidity,” and a “very strong debt and contingent liability profile.”
“But what truly makes Greeneville special is the people,” he said. “They are community minded and very understanding about the city’s responsibilities and their own personal responsibilities. That’s what makes Greeneville stand out.”
Greeneville saw turnover among the five members of its Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the past year.
Longtime Aldermen Sarah Webster resigned in April due to a change of residency outside the city.
During her 29 years on the board, Webster also served as chair of the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission, the Greeneville-Greene County Regional Solid Waste Planning Board and the Greeneville Light & Power System board of directors and as member of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Service Board.
She continues to volunteer in the community in a variety of ways.
Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, was appointed by the board to fill her 2nd Ward seat.
The other 2nd Ward Aldermen is local businessman Jeff Taylor.
In August, local businessman Cal Doty and incumbent Alderman Buddy Hawk received the highest number of votes, unseating 1st Ward Aldermen Keith Paxton.
The BMA recently voted to select the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to facilitate the follow-up to the town’s 20/20 Vision by developing a 5-year strategic plan for Greeneville’s future.