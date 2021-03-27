My perspective of my first year in East Tennessee and as president of Tusculum University has been gleaned largely from behind a face covering. In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, I have learned Greeneville is not just a beautiful place to visit with its gorgeous mountains, rich history and hospitable people but also a wonderful place to live. Because of the pandemic, I have learned much about the character of Tusculum and its tremendous value to its students and the community.
Merely a month after I arrived, the coronavirus reached Greeneville and Tusculum. In order to keep our students and employees safe, we responded quickly and decisively, transitioning to online instruction. As the pandemic lingered, we responded with a pioneering spirit and found new ways to serve, educate and house students. Traditional forms of teaching within the classroom gave way to “HyFlex” instruction, which merged personal engagement with sophisticated technology.
I was proud to see us stay true to our mission. We continued to provide an outstanding education within a caring Christian environment. We responded in a measured way that calculated and balanced both coronavirus and educational risks. We serve a high proportion of first-generation and low-income students, so it was especially important to provide in-person teaching and support.
Our faculty and staff have risen to the occasion. With unsurpassed diligence, faculty have taught and mentored, and with an unwavering commitment, staff have supported and served our students. Providing active and experiential learning remains at the core of our mission.
Faced with uncertainty and disruption, our students remained resilient. One of my biggest disappointments came with the cancelation of spring 2020 sports. The women’s basketball team had just won the Southern Atlantic Conference tournament and was headed to the NCAA Division II tournament but had to return before even playing a game. They and other athletes had worked so hard, but their seasons were taken from them. Nevertheless, and in the face of all fall sports postponed to spring 2021, they remained disciplined and worked even harder. The women’s basketball team just won the Southern Atlantic Conference tournament again and is headed back to the NCAA tournament. The men’s basketball team is also returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009.
The postponement of sports demonstrated more clearly the important role athletics plays at Tusculum. Athletics is not just exciting entertainment or an extracurricular activity. It builds character and enhances the educational experience. At Tusculum the average GPA of a student-athlete is higher than that of a non-athlete, and the average GPA is higher in season than out of season. At Tusculum, athletics makes students better.
Over the course of my first year, I have had the opportunity to meet many alumni across the country by using virtual technology. They always impress me with their love of Tusculum and with how much they credit their Tusculum education and experience with their career and personal success. They demonstrate clearly how very valuable a Tusculum education is. I have learned a Tusculum education is so valuable, not just because it is so affordable but also because it inspires civic engagement, enriches personal lives and prepares career-ready professionals.
Even in the midst of COVID-19, I have seen what a tremendous asset Tusculum is to the community. We provide enriching theater, competitive sports, professional development, economic impact and high school dual enrollment. I am proud Tusculum is Greene County’s university.
We are emerging from the pandemic even stronger with new academic programs, activities and opportunities starting in the fall. Band is returning to the university and will grow into an impressive marching band. In partnership with Ballad Health, a new health clinic is opening on the campus. I am especially pleased with the reestablishment of a university chaplain, who will enhance the spiritual life of the campus, minister to our students and strengthen our church relationships.
When we finally get past the coronavirus and I can remove my face covering, I can only imagine how much clearer my perspective will be because I will be able to engage the community more directly and build even stronger connections.