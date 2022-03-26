For the two years I have lived in Greeneville, much of my perspective of the region and Tusculum University has come from behind a face covering. As COVID-19 wanes and masks have come down, I am finally seeing the area return to normalcy.
I cherish the opportunity to spend more time in the community and build additional personal and professional relationships. I have been proud that Tusculum University found creative ways to remain engaged with the community through education, service, athletics and the arts.
Between COVID variants and surges, my wife Starr and I were thrilled to attend the Iris Festival in May and enjoyed ourselves immensely. After so many events had been canceled, it was especially nice to experience the vibrancy of the crowds. We left knowing we have moved to a special place. Now we cannot wait for our first Old Oak Festival.
It has been a privilege to serve as a member of the Greene County Partnership’s board of directors and to become a member of the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club. I was impressed with Greene County and its history when I moved here, and these opportunities to serve have given me greater understanding of the community’s strengths. It has also reinforced to me that Tusculum plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of life in Greene County.
As the president of Tusculum, I am also pleased when the community visits our campus and witnesses the caliber of our faculty, staff and students. Tusculum took great pride during the summer in hosting “A History of Greene County in Six Objects,” which enabled the community to reflect on its wonderful heritage and interact with our exceptional history faculty.
It was terrific to see thousands of community members worship on campus during the Mercy Me Concert. I was honored to throw out the first pitch for the inaugural season of the Greeneville Flyboys in Pioneer Park. There is no better way to spend a summer afternoon in Greeneville than enjoying a hot dog with friends at a Flyboys game in the best stadium in the league. Congratulations to the Flyboys on winning the Appalachian League title in 2021!
Our arts programs remain one of our greatest contributions to the community. We are thrilled when community members join us for our theater productions and art exhibits. Even in the midst of COVID, the show went on. I have been impressed with the quality of the arts programs and the talent at Tusculum and in Greene County. Your donations help ensure we can continue to enrich personal lives with these outstanding programs.
I am especially thankful for the many churches in Greene County who have stepped forward to minister to our students. During Pioneer WOW (Welcome Orientation Week), nine churches greeted our new students with a lunch and helped them move in. Even more churches have “adopted” our athletic teams, inviting them to church, attending their games and investing in their lives. Tusculum, with the help of our churches, is committed to providing a caring Christian environment for our students.
This month, we are excited to launch the Greene County President’s Advisory Council. I look forward to sharing our many initiatives on campus and the direction we are heading as a university. But most importantly, I am interested in hearing the council’s feedback about workforce needs and preparing career-ready professionals.
I am proud to be president of Tusculum University. In 2021, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges reaffirmed our accreditation. Our dedicated faculty and staff continue to provide an outstanding education.
Greene County residents and employees can be confident they will receive an exceptional education at Tusculum, and we welcome and invite you to enroll at the university. Those who choose us for associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees will benefit from smaller class sizes and professors who are committed to working one-on-one with students to attain optimal results. We consider this personal attention to students to be critical to a student’s success and a differentiator for our university.
I also want to emphasize that Tusculum is affordable. With Pell grants and scholarships, students and their families will discover that the cost of a Tusculum education is well within reach. I urge anyone who wants to examine this in greater detail to email our financial aid team at financialaid@tusculum.edu.
Please join us for the open house we are holding 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, for students who are seeking a traditional undergraduate college experience. Participants can tour our campus, meet faculty members and learn more about the process of becoming a Pioneer! You can register at my.tusculum.edu/openhouse.
Thank you for supporting Tusculum University. We value being part of Greene County and being your neighbor.