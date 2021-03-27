“Why name a submarine after Greeneville? After all, the Nolichuckey River’s not deep enough for a submarine.”
In the late 1980s, some Greene Countians good-naturedly joked about that, after a grassroots team of citizens successfully began lobbying the Navy to name a sub after the town. At the time, submarine namesake towns were larger cities, like Chicago, Louisville and Tucson.
Remembering the humorous Nolichuckey comments and knowing the real USS Greeneville could never come to East Tennessee, community members built a 45-foot replica of the ship in 1999, a star attraction of that year’s Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Six years earlier, Tipper Gore, wife of then-Vice President Al Gore, had broken a Champaign bottle over the real sub’s bow in Norfolk, Virginia, officially christening the real 362-foot-long ship as the USS Greeneville.
“The christening was a happy, fun day in 1994,” said Dale Long, a longtime president of USS Greeneville Inc.
USS Greeneville Inc. became the name of the group that won the Greeneville naming and continues “to provide support, encouragement and friendship to the boat and its crew,” Long said.
Still thinking about a submarine presence in the town, USS Greeneville Inc. proposed a Rubber Subby Race for the town’s Big Spring and Richland Creek in the 1990s, similar to Rubber Ducky races conducted for other organizations in the Knoxville area.
The Rubber Subby Race didn’t happen here, after a couple of 3-inch test subbies got stuck in Richland Creek, where the downtown waterway went under the former Bernard’s Warehouse No. 2.
DiAnn Casteel, who was chair of the USS Greeneville Inc. Membership Committee, said, “Our local USS Greeneville committee has always sought ways to motivate and inform the community about our submarine.”
While no Rubber Subby Races are planned, “we have fun with community projects and crewmember visits. Over the past couple of decades, crewmembers have talked in our local schools, done one-day civic projects and held get-togethers here.”
Activities by the community have included recording of the “USS Greeneville Song” by Tusculum View Elementary School students under the direction of Carolyn Gregg and another USS Greeneville song by the Toby Jugg Band, a popular Southern rock band.
“I still have the 45 RPM record of the Toby Jugg song,” Long said.
In the late ‘80s, more than 30,000 people signed petitions requesting a USS Greeneville naming. Petitions and other materials were taken to Washington D.C. to show legislators how Greeneville would support the fast-attack nuclear vessel, if the naming were granted.
A lot has been written about the USS Greeneville and her history over the years. However, whenever I ponder the USS Greeneville, I mostly think about pride, patriotism, community support and friendships.
I think of my co-volunteers in USS Greeneville Inc. In my mind, I see Antoinette “Mama Zee” Zdaniewicz, Rose Harrison, Betty Ruth Alexander, Hal Jennings and so many other good Greene Countians.
“Mama Zee” and Rose used to bring gigantic tubs of homemade desserts to USS Greeneville Inc. meetings, feeding more than 50 people at a time, with leftovers for us to take home.
Betty Ruth and I were among a large delegation of Greene Countians who attended the boat’s commissioning ceremonies on Sept. 17, 1996, in Norfolk.
We tried to clog to “Rocky Top,” performed by the Benny Wilson Band at the after-commissioning celebration at the Omni Hotel. Betty was a good dancer, although I needed practice. I still do.
Hal Jennings and I shared nearby “racks” (or bunks) on the USS Greeneville submarine when Dale, Hal, I and a dozen other local guys were guests aboard the Greeneville for five days in the mid-1990s, travelling from Norfolk to Port Canaveral, Florida.
On the trip, we all briefly “drove” the boat, ate pizza prepared by Dale and other Greeneville chefs for the entire ship, and toured the areas of the boat for which we had security clearance, including where Tomahawk missiles are discharged.
A trip highlight for me was sitting around a small table in petty officers’ quarters of the submerged submarine and watching a VHS tape of “The Abyss,” James Cameron’s 1989 sci-fi film set on a submarine.
“The movie got it wrong,” some of the petty officers said. “You couldn’t do that with a submarine.”
One of the officers then chimed in, slapping his hand on the table, “Well, I don’t think, we’ll be meeting any space aliens in a submarine either.”
The group erupted in laughter, and we finished the film.
For me, the USS Greeneville is memories and future. I look forward to past and current USS Greeneville sailors and their families visiting Greeneville this summer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our boat’s commissioning.
We may not be able to get the USS Greeneville up the Nolichuckey River, but we can certainly hold the ship and her crew dear to our hearts. And, I think, as a whole, Greene County does exactly that.