It has been a busy time for the Greeneville Water Commission.
If it seems like you see one of our trucks on every street, you would be just about correct!
We are working hard to improve our aging infrastructure downtown and throughout our system.
The Greeneville Water Commission was chartered in 1911 to provide water and sewer service for the Town of Greeneville.
The oldest sections of our distribution system are downtown. The downtown restoration project has provided a way for all of the utilities to be updated so that our customers can receive a more efficient service that will take care of our needs for many years to come.
We are also working hard to rehabilitate our entire sewer system.
This is a time and money intensive endeavor. As lines age, cracks can allow water to infiltrate and cause damage and increased flow on our system.
The repairs being made will allow us to keep treatment costs down and provide a more efficient means of conveying sewage to our treatment facility.
Our staff is procuring new technology at our plants that will allow better solids handling.
We will be able to provide Class A Biosolids that can be used to fertilize fields and crops without any environmental or health effects.
We are working hard for our community. We realize that inconvenience is frustrating, but with progress there must be some inconvenience.
Good things are coming to Greeneville! Thank you for your patience and we can’t wait to see what is in store for us in the near future.