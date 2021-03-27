As doors of opportunity closed for artists and art students during the pandemic, The Greeneville Arts Council continued to work with artists and teachers to create new opportunities in 2020 and moving into 2021.
“We shifted our gallery from in-person at the Mason House Gallery to an online gallery,” said Greeneville Arts Council Director of Exhibitions Til Green. “We have still been featuring an artist every month in the online format, with their work still for sale.”
The online gallery included the annual seasonal exhibit in December. While Green said the online effort proved successful, it cannot fully replace the physical exhibit, located in the General Morgan Inn, for artists, the community or local businesses that may benefit from visiting downtown to view the gallery.
“I think who suffered most is the county and city art students who were not able to have their show last year and are not able to have it again this year,” Green said. “But it will be online as well. It’s just sad that these kids don’t get the experience of hanging a show in a gallery and have a reception to meet people and see their support, and have the experience of that.”
The council geared much of its work and funds towards helping students during the pandemic. With students having to work from home, they don’t have access to school art supplies. The council will continue to make supplies available them.
“We’re going to have packets available for kids to pick up and make an art item and we’ll then display that in our windows on Depot Street,” Green said. “We have access to some windows at 112 Depot Street, we call them ‘our windows,’ and we try to put a seasonal exhibit in there and we’re trying to feature student art.”
The council has also continued its efforts to support The Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County by ensuring that staff have supplies to conduct art activities.
Another opportunity created by the council in 2020 will likely become a regular feature of annual arts events in the county.
“We had the Arts Drive-buy exhibit in October,” Green said. “That was very successful. Artists were happy to be able to have some way to show their work and still be safe, as well as customers. People came from all around the region to drive by and get out and look at things. We had very good feedback from that and hope to repeat that again, Covid or no Covid.”
In spite of the efforts the council made, the pandemic had what Green called “a very adverse effect” on the arts community, beyond art sales. Even through help provided by the council, grants and other financial aid offered through organizations like the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, 2020 was, as Green put it, “a horrible time” for artists.
“Artwork is not the entire focus,” Green explained. “There’s a lot of networking involved. They weren’t able to do that because festivals weren’t held. Galleries were closed. Events and fundraisers were all canceled. There was no outlet. That’s why we tried so hard, and just on a very small scale, of getting artists out there and getting their work in front of people.”
“There’s just some things you can’t take the place of and there’s nothing like seeing a picture in person, as opposed to seeing it online,” she added.
As for the Mason House Gallery opening any time soon, Green said, “I have not heard any talk about it yet. We are contemplating a fundraiser in the fall, but we’re still planning on doing it socially distanced. As opposed to doing something online, we would make sure people are socially distanced. We would ask that people wear a mask and keep the same parameters.”
But she said there’s no way of knowing how things will go with the number of cases, even with the vaccine rollout.
“I think with things being loosened up because people think it’s getting better,” she said. “The COVID vaccine is not a free ticket. It’s not the cure all, end all for this thing and if people still don’t behave themselves, we’ll be right back where we started.
“We’re not willing to take the chance of promoting gatherings when we know this isn’t quite over with. I’m hoping by the end of the year we’ll be able to go back to in person events but it’s just an unknown. I hesitate to say anything because we thought at the end of last summer, we’d be out of the woods and that certainly wasn’t the case.”