Difficulties often lead to innovation, and many local businesses did just that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit locally.
While many businesses were forced to close temporarily, some businesses found an opportunity for physical renovations, while others found that operating online worked well for them.
Tipton’s Cafe is one local business whose owners decided to add on to the restaurant after being forced to close the dining room.
“We started adding on while we were shut down,” said Lindsey Duke, a member of the family behind Tipton’s. “We thought that since the building was so small, people wouldn’t be able to come in and stay six feet apart, so we added on and made it a bigger space to spread the tables out.”
Duke said the family already owned the space next door that used to house an antique shop.
“We just cut two holes in the wall,” Duke said.
The renovation work started when the restaurant closed in March, and Tipton’s reopened in August.
Now, the restaurant has more than double its pre-pandemic capacity, but manager Mary Hensley said the restaurant is still not using all of the space.
“We’re not doing full capacity right now,” Hensley said. “We spaced out the tables and marked off the first four stools by the register, and when people come up to pay, we try to keep it one at a time. We try to make sure everybody is safe. So far I think we’ve done pretty good.”
Despite reduced capacity in the restaurant, business has “picked up tremendously” since reopening, Hensley said, and the restaurant is working on adding weekly specials, like soup beans and corn bread on Mondays.
Tipton’s is located at 127 W. Depot St.
On Tusculum Boulevard, work was underway last year at Flowers by Tammy to construct a new “buzz-thru” area at the back of the shop, where customers are now able to order and pick up flowers and arrangements without leaving their vehicle.
“It was Tammy’s brainchild,” said Summer Smith, who works with business owner Tammy Burgner in the flower shop.
Star Mays, wedding coordinator for Flowers by Tammy, said the initial idea involved a mobile camper that could be rented out for events or used on site at the shop to streamline business operations during particularly high-demand times like prom season.
Smith and Mays said Burgner had considered adding such a feature to the shop before the pandemic, but it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that it became a reality.
“She had kind of thought about it and considered putting one in, but she wasn’t really sure it would be that useful,” Smith said. “Then when the pandemic happened, it was the perfect opportunity to invest and do that.”
Instead of the mobile camper, though, the “buzz-thru” is a permanent addition decorated with vinyl decals featuring bumblebee characters and flower trucks, already symbols used by Flowers by Tammy.
“There’s a cord on the ground kind of like an old-timey gas station,” explained Mays. “When cars drive over the cord, it alerts us in the shop and someone will come out.”
The alert sounds like birds chirping, and through the shop’s security system, those working inside are able to see if someone has pulled up and stopped to wait.
Smith and Mays said it has been popular and widely used since it opened last summer.
“A lot of people love it because there’s no contact, so its very good for customers who are more compromised,” Smith said.
“It’s been good for people with mobility issues, too,” said Mays. “I’ve helped people who saw something they wanted online or have asked for help with shopping. If they want we’ll take pictures on our phones to show them or we can bring stuff out.”
It has also served its initially intended purpose to streamline business when things are busy, and Smith and Mays said they have noticed the option is particularly popular with men.
“Sometimes around holidays things can get a little crazy in the shop, but this way they can just pull up, and we’ll come out and put their flowers in the car,” Smith said. “This year was our first Valentine’s Day with it, and it was really nice.”
“It was really big for Valentine’s Day,” Mays agreed. “A big majority of people came through the drive-thru to get Valentine’s Day flowers.”
Smith said the decals were designed by Signs Advantage.
“It is really cute, and it has very helpful and very handy,” said Smith.
Flowers by Tammy is located at 515 Tusculum Blvd.
For some business owners, renovations were not needed, but shifting operations online turned out to work so well that they have made the decision to move permanently in that direction.
Dusty Psalms Boutique opened in February 2020 in the shopping center on Asheville Highway, and almost exactly a year later, the boutique has moved completely online.
“Most of my sales were already online anyway,” owner Mattie Choate said.
Choate had been using social media all along to post photos of new clothes and items available in the store, and she continued operating the boutique in this format. Customers could shop via the boutique’s Facebook page and arrange pick-up times.
“We were forced to close, and we closed on our own decision when cases were getting bad, but I think in general, that’s where everything is moving,” Choate said. “Even though I love to go out and go shopping, and as much as I love brick-and-mortar stores, I think it’s all moving online.”
Choate, who also has a separate full-time job, said running her business this way turned out well.
“It did make my schedule easier, and now I can do it on my own time and not have to put profit back out into bills,” Choate said.
Choate said she primarily uses Facebook and Instagram to run Dusty Psalms.
“Businesses have been more creative and resilient than anyone could have thought,” said Joni Parker, general manager of the Greene County Partnership.
Parker said she has seen innovation across the board from business owners who made changes, such as offering curbside services, to continue operating during the pandemic.
Whether it was renovations, a complete change in business operations or another means of innovation to adapt to the circumstances presented by the pandemic, she said, “creativity has come to the forefront.”