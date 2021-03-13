The City of Tusculum moved forward with various projects in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
As in many cities and other municipalities, the pandemic curtailed many activities and delayed several others, Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley said.
“We are hopeful that 2021 will see many of those projects come to fruition,” Corley said.
Tusculum’s financial status remained stable in 2020.
“Despite the pandemic in the last several months of the 2019-2020 budget year, the city ended the year with a surplus of revenues over expenses as of June 30, 2020,” Corley said.
He said the surplus was due, “in large part, to our elected officials and employees recognizing the need to conservatively spend funds during that time.”
The budget year for the City of Tusculum runs from July 1 to June 30.
Corley said policy during the 2020-21 budget year “reflected a cautious, conservative approach to spending due to the uncertainty around the economy and revenues due to the continuing pandemic.”
The city also received a “clean” audit report for the 2019-2020 budget year from auditor Mickey Ellis “with no findings,” Corley said.
One ongoing matter — the future use of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property — remained a topic of discussion with state officials in 2020.
“Discussions continue with the State of Tennessee concerning future use of the Greene Valley Developmental Center property,” Corley said.
He said the Town of Greeneville, Greene County, and the City of Tusculum are working together with state Sen. Steve Southerland, Rep. David Hawk, and Gov. Bill Lee’s office “to outline a path for future development of the property.”
“I believe we are getting closer to a resolution,” Coley said.
One new project given the green light in 2020 by the Tusculum Planning Commission and the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners should be a welcome addition to the community, Corley said.
He said progress is ongoing at Everhart’s Pioneer Miniature Golf, at 4555 E. Andrew Johnson Highway near the Route 107 intersection.
“Construction is evident at the site, and we are hoping for an opening of the venue soon,” Corley said. Another project slated open in 2021 is the new office for the Chuckey Utility District located on the Tusculum Bypass.
“Progress is evident there as well, with the building under roof,” Corley said.
In the city, the new side-loading automated garbage collection truck was put into service in 2020.
“This investment allows us to collect garbage with one public works employee, rather than two, and is a much safer alternative for those employees than manual garbage collection. The truck and system are working well,” Corley said.
Funding for a new police cruiser was included in the 2020-2021 budget to replace the Tusculum Police Department’s oldest patrol vehicle, which was six years old.
The sport utility vehice cruiser was delivered in January and is now in service, Corley said.
The City of Tusuclum was notified in 2020 that it had been awarded a Community Transportation Planning Grant mobility grant in an amount up to $125,000, which will require a $12,500 match from the city.
“The result of this grant will be a comprehensive transportation plan for the city, particularly for the area around Tusculum University and the Linear Trail,” Corley said.
The transportation plan will include planning for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
“While the grant does not provide any funding to implement the resulting plan, it will provide us goals to work toward and will also assist us in attaining other grants to implement portions of the plan,” Corley said.
A steering committee will meet in March, and there will also be open meetings for public input as the plan is developed.
The project was to be completed by June 30, but may be delayed due to a late start, Corley said.
The city also recently applied for a Community Development Block Grant on behalf of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department to replace a 25-year-old pumper truck.
If the grant is awarded, the fire department plans to possibly purchase a used ladder truck that will allow them to better protect two-plus story structures in the area, said Corley, a former fire department chief.
The block grant will require up to an $80,000 match from the city depending on the cost of the equipment, which can be up to $420,000 as specified in the grant.
“We expect to learn whether we will receive the grant around September,” Corley said.
Steps toward construction of a new home for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department were also taken in 2020.
There is also a need for additional space in Tusculum City Hall at 145 Alexander St. A new fire station would be located across the street from city hall and open up space there for other departments.
“As a part of our continuing need to address space and security issues for the fire department, police department, and recorder’s office, plans are still under consideration to build a new fire station and remodel current facilities into expanded space for the police department and recorder’s office,” Corley said.
The driving public benefitted in 2020 from a Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic signal upgrade at the intersection of Highway 107/Erwin Highway and U.S. 11E/East Andrew Johnson Highway.
The upgrade was was completed in November 2020.
Work on the the project, funded by the TDOT, began in early 2020.
Safety improvements at the busy intersection have been discussed for years.
“The city began the process of working with TDOT on that project in 2014, so we are very excited to see it completed. We are confident that it will improve safety at that intersection, which has had a 30% and greater incidence of serious accidents in the past than other similar intersections,” Corley said.
Intersection improvements include LED traffic signals on masts instead of cables, a radar lane detection system, additional traffic signal heads to improve visibility, and flashing warning signals in advance of the intersection.
Two City of Tusculum Commissioner seats were on the ballot in the November 2020 election. Corley and Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton were re-elected to four-year terms. They were challenged by newcomer O.J. Early.
The third commissioner seat in Tusculum is held by Mike Burns. It is up for re-election in 2022.
Corley said the City of Tusculum’s “continued success is due to its citizens, its employees, and its volunteers.”
City employees include the two full-time police officers, Chief Danny Greene and Officer Dustin Jeffers; two full-time Public Works Department employees, Warren Cutshall and Roger Hipps; and our part-time Recorder John Lamb.
“They work hard for our city,” Corley said.
Volunteers “particularly the Tusuclum Planning Commission under the leadership of Chairman Dale Landers and Vice-Chairman Mike Burns, and our fire department, under the leadership of Chief Marty Shelton and Assistant Chief Scottie Crawford, provide countless unpaid hours of service to our city and our citizens. We are blessed,” Corley said.