Uncertainty about the pandemic’s effects on the economy slowed the progress on the Greeneville Downtown Redevelopment Project, but work continued on individual building improvements.
As 2020 began, construction documents were being developed to seek bids for a general contractor for the initial phase of the Downtown Redevelopment Project with the expectation that one would be hired and work would begin later in the year.
However, with the uncertainty of the pandemic’s impact on the economy and tax revenues, the Town of Greeneville took a conservative approach to preparing its 2020-21 fiscal year budget and did not include allocations for some of its larger capital projects, including the downtown initiative. Funds for the initial phase were returned to the budget in amendments approved by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen in November, including funds for a property purchase in the effort to create more downtown parking.
Although the town’s project was affected by the pandemic, individual building owners moved ahead with improvements to structures downtown. Facade improvements continue on two buildings on South Main Street and the Greeneville Theatre Guild building on Depot Street.
Upgrades of natural gas lines were completed during the past year under Depot Street in connection with the Downtown Redevelopment Project.
REDEVELOPMENT, PARKING
As 2020 began, the town was looking to begin construction work in the coming months in the initial phase of the Downtown Redevelopment Project. This phase includes streetscape improvements along a stretch of Depot Street from its intersection with Academy Street to near the railroad depot building.
Those improvements include creating wider sidewalks and landscaping with a focus on the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets as a “festival” location. That block will feature colored pavers to create a distinct space for events.
However, as construction documents were developed to let the initial phase for bid, the pandemic began, which led to project funding being removed from the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. But tax revenues were higher than anticipated by the town, and in November the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved budget amendments to return funding for some projects, including Downtown Redevelopment.
Another of the allocations added to the budget was $125,000 for the purchase of the Adams building on Crowfoot Alley. The town’s board had approved the purchase price in September for the property, which will be used to provide more parking in the Depot Street area.
“This is another step toward downtown redevelopment,” Mayor W.T. Daniels said at the time. “This is the one building we have to purchase. The rest are to be donated to the city.”
Utility upgrades along Depot are planned in conjunction with the Downtown Redevelopment Project. Natural gas lines have been the first to be upgraded. Crews from contractor Pipeline Construction began replacement of the existing Atmos Energy line underneath Depot Street in the spring.
Crews worked in a phased approach, one block at a time, from the intersection of Main Street to where Depot crosses Loretta Street. Pipeline Construction returned in late fall to replace the line along the block from the intersection of Academy to Main streets, and that work continued into the new year.
BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS
Three buildings that have had significant changes in appearance in the past year all received federal Community Development Block Grants for facade improvements through Main Street: Greeneville.
Using the funds, the Greeneville Theatre Guild removed exterior siding from its Theatre Depot building to reveal its older facade this summer. The store front windows and doors were replaced along the street level of the building and windows were replaced in the upper floors.
Interior renovations also continue inside, but at a little slower pace than expected because of some additions not originally anticipated, such as an additional exterior, necessary safety lighting, a firewall, a new circuit breaker box and additional HVAC units.
Two buildings on South Main also continued to change.
Siding and a sliding door were removed from the street level of the building at 122 S. Main St., with the framework of the new facade constructed earlier this year. Building owners, Jamey and Timmy Fillers, plan to establish a bistro/pub on the street level with the upper floors used for a residence. Windows are also to be replaced in the upper part of the building.
Windows are also part of facade improvements for 127 S. Main St. The building’s previous owner was granted a facade grant in 2019 for repair of the prismatic glass transom over the storefront.
In early 2020, the building was purchased by Joseph and Jessica McAfee for their law office. Work has now begun to replace windows and the storefront, repaint features such as the awning and the cornice and restore the hardwood flooring at the entrance of the building.