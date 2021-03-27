Bringing life to about 70 productions during her nearly 30 years at Tusculum University, Marilyn duBrisk inspired students, children and community members to pursue their interest in the stage and spread joy to thousands who have sat in the audience.
duBrisk took her final bow and exited the stage into retirement in 2020, handing off the leadership of Tusculum’s Arts Outreach programs to Wayne Thomas, dean of the College of Civic and Liberal Arts, and Brian Ricker, assistant director of Tusculum Arts Outreach.
As artist-in-residence, duBrisk was a positive force in the community, bringing her love of the arts to schools and working closely with children in a special group at Tusculum to build their performance skills.
“It has been a joyful and rewarding experience to be entrusted with Tusculum’s arts program, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead it,” duBrisk said in a release at the time of her retirement. “I have been fortunate to team with our talented performers, dedicated behind-the-scenes personnel and exceptional staff members. They will partner with Wayne to continue this exceptional program, bring joy to audiences and further enrich the community’s quality of life.”